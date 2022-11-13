Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Doge meme hits $220M valuation as Sotheby’s Bored Apes auction is tipped to fetch $18M” CoinTelegraph, Sept. 3, 2021 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Why are so many ventures on the fringes of new finance branded with childish and garish critters? Take the non-fungible tokens Bored Apes, Pudgy Penguins, Cool Cats, Lazy Lions and Moonbirds: Or the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, Panda Coin and Pitbull:

Or the blockchain games Crypto Kitties, Battle Pets, Monsta Infinite and Crypto Alpaca — or the crypto casino True Flip:

In a parallel universe, these animals might be mascot cereal brands — and, one day, perhaps, they will. In the meantime, such iconography is a nod and a wink to charm and disarm: Fiat money is boring and worthy, but kittens are off to the moon!

The use of infantile animal branding to pacify consumer concerns about unknown, unregulated and potentially hazardous products is not new. Indeed it’s reminiscent of the early era of MDMA, when ersatz ecstasy pills were stamped with doves and dolphins — a sales strategy that borrowed from glassine-bag heroin branding, which itself learned from the blotter art of LSD.

* * *

The first trademark registered in America, on Oct. 25, 1870, was for the Averill Chemical Paint Company. Set against the Chicago skyline, and flanked by the adjectives “Economical, Beautiful, Durable,” it featured an eagle perched on the rock of “chemistry” and brandishing in its beak a paint pot and brush. As William Browne noted in his 1885 “Treatise on the Law of Trade-marks and Analogous Subjects”:

“Who could mistake such a picture for a mere specimen of artistical taste? It speaks plainly. It says, ‘I am a trademark’.”

But animal branding is far older than such industrial manufacture, and can be traced back to the rococo taxonomy of medieval heraldry, the physical marking of livestock and the earliest incarnations of competitive commerce.

Not infrequently, this lineage is still apparent in long-established brands. For example, when in 1850 the Brooks Brothers (Daniel, John, Elisha and Edward) painted over the door of their first shop a sheepskin suspended by a ribbon, they were adopting the insignia of the Order of the Golden Fleece established in 1430 by Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy, which in turn drew upon the ancient Greek myth of Jason and the Argonauts.

Similarly, in 1985, when Hugh Corbett opened the first in his Slug and Lettuce pub empire, he was both parodying and poaching an ancient tradition of tavern-branding that lured (illiterate) drinkers with memorable and frequently animalistic signs: The Hare and Hounds, The Dog and Duck and The Bull and Bush.

So why are animal brands still so popular and prevalent, and how do they achieve their impact?

* * *

Metaphor

Even in an age of technoscientific rationality, simple metaphors retain their potency: Owls are wise; doves are gentle; gorillas are strong; pumas are fast; bulls are fearless; elephants “never forget”; swans romantically “mate for life”; and polo ponies are preppy and posh:

Some branding metaphors are a tad more extended. For example, while the United States Postal Service uses a “sonic” eagle, and the CTT Correios de Portugal deploys a horse and bugling herald, Japan’s much-loved Yamato Transport Company illustrates the care of its delivery service via a black cat carrying a kitten — an idea apparently inspired by the old animal imagery of America’s Allied Van Lines:

Animals are commonplace in sports branding, where they drive a dynamic sense of camaraderie …

… and in car marques, where apex animals imply aggression and equine brands nod to the pleasure of untamable horsepower:

And a range of car brands use wings to imply speed and grace, at either end of the economic spectrum:

Culture

Because metaphors derive from shared cultural narratives, they are not always universal.

Take the branding of finance. According to the New York Times, when Merrill Lynch entered the Japanese market in 1998:

“[the company’s] trademark bull was so little known here that more than once people walked in the door expecting to order a Korean beef barbecue lunch.”

Any number of financial brands (Santander, Confused.com, Bank of New Zealand, Chase, U.S. Bank, AICPA) have used piggy banks as a symbol of saving — because pigs are lucky and/or need to be fattened (with deposits) before slaughter (withdrawal). This 1984 NatWest advert is a classic of the genre:

Such imagery hits differently in cultures that consider pigs unclean. Indeed, in 2005, NatWest and Halifax reportedly stopped using piggy banks “because they may offend some Muslims.” In 2012, the National Bank of Kuwait created more culturally relevant money boxes using the camel of its logo:

Prevalence

Animal branding is inevitably influenced by geographical prevalence. For example, when in 1886 Levi Strauss sought to illustrate the strength of its denim trousers (“It’s no use, they can’t be ripped”) it was an obvious choice to deploy the Wild West’s beast of burden in the still-famous “two horse” patch. Seven decades later, when the Indian glue brand Fevicol sought to illustrate the power of its adhesive (“Stick with the best”), it was equally obvious to use two contending elephants.

Naturally, prevalence also extends to rarity. Various brands attempt to pique our curiosity by using animals that are long extinct (dodos, dinosaurs, woolly mammoths) and in 1961, the World Wildlife Fund selected as its mascot the giant panda precisely because it was endangered.

Flying the Flag

The apotheosis of cultural zoology arrives when nation-states use animals to brand their national character. Usually these animals are native to the country (flamingos in The Bahamas; gyrfalcons in Iceland), but occasionally the claim is more allegorical (the British lion; the Scottish unicorn; the Welsh dragon).

National animals brand a variety of cultural assets, including flags, passports and sporting strips:

And they are a popular choice for airline branding, especially when the local animal is as aerodynamic as a bird or as spring-heeled as the kangaroo.

Finally, animals are used by brands keen to emphasize their place of origin. Hence Canada Goose clothing, Smirnoff’s double-headed Russian eagle and the “hidden” Bernese bear in Toblerone’s alpine icon.

Characteristics

Brand animals are often chosen because of their literal characteristics: “Lila” the lilac cow illustrates a key ingredient of Milka’s milk chocolate; the Hermès horse and carriage logo (introduced in 1945) harks to the company’s (1837) origins as a saddlery; and the National Broadcasting Company’s multihued peacock was introduced in 1956 to promote the network’s color transmission.

For over a century Pathé’s Gallic chicken has combined two characteristics: a proud symbol of France and the cock-crowing announcement of news. The former is seen also in the tricolor cockerel of the French-founded fashion house Moncler; the latter is echoed by Twitter’s tweeting blue bird.

Splendidly, though Lactofree has a cartoon cow on its milk cartons, in 2012 the company ran an advert featuring hedgehogs, which are lactose intolerant:

In 1899, The Gramophone Company purchased the rights to a Francis Barraud painting which depicted a dog (“Nipper”) listening intently to a disc of “His Master’s Voice.” Almost immediately, this canine trademark became a much-loved symbol of recording fidelity — and in 2007 EMI had the pose recreated by the Aardman claymation star, Gromit.

The dating app Bumble alludes to the casual sociability (and fecundity) of the honey bee and, as the founder Whitney Wolfe told Esquire, has a girl-power message:

“Bumble — like the bee society. There’s a queen bee, the woman is in charge, and it’s a really respectful community. It’s all about the queen bee and everyone working together. It was very serendipitous.”

Which is a little more subtle than the piscine platitudes of Plenty of Fish and Plenty More Fish or the mythological matchmaking of OK Cupid.

Mythology

OK Cupid is one of a pantheon of brands named after mythological characters with animalistic or preternatural attributes — Nike, Ajax, Venus, Pandora, Oracle, Atlassian — or that borrow elements of mythological iconography: Maserati uses Poseidon’s trident; Goodyear uses the winged foot of Hermes, as do “the parcel people” Hermes; and any number of medical brands use snakes in reference to the Rod of Asclepius, the Greco-Roman god of medicine, or (less accurately) the Caduceus carried by Hermes.

Some brands go further by hijacking mythological beasts. Rémy Martin uses a centaur; Mobil and Tristar Pictures use Pegasus; Myanmar Airways uses the quintpartite beast Pyinsa Rupa; Eni uses a six-legged fire-breathing dog; Saab, Scania and Vauxhall use a griffin; Starbucks a Norse siren; Kraken rum a kraken; and Egyptair the sky deity, Horus.

Versace’s provocative fashion empire is gazed upon by an appropriately jolie laide medusa — one of the three snake-haired Gorgon sisters who turn their spectators to stone. As Gianni Versace said, “I don’t believe in good taste.”

The sirenic lure of the mythological is echoed in those brands that use supernatural beasts to borrow long-established cultural cues and appropriate paranormal powers. This encompasses everything from The Beast adhesives and Monster Energy drinks …

… to the claims Rolls-Royce for makes for its Ghost, Phantom, Wraith, Shadow, Spirit and Spectre marques:

“These phantasms seem like illusions — they are there, but not there, ephemeral in their rarity, totally silent as they pass through our life-space, fleeting in their appearances and gone in a whisp of time. … This forceful alternative reality is fearful, but intriguing; threatening, yet attracting; beyond understanding, yet we lust after it. And only a few of us, indeed only a select, bold few, can cross the divide and command these transient, spectral beings to heel.”

Puns

Back down to earth are the companies that acquire their animal branding from a pun. Usually such brands derive from the surname of a founder, such as John Deere, Clarence Birdseye, Alfred Bird, Gustav Schwanhäusser or Samuel Colt:

And occasionally, they derive from a specific location: the Glenfiddich stag was inspired by the location of the company’s distillery in Gleann Fhiodhaich or “valley of the deer.”

But once in a while you can hear the brainstorm’s high-fives, as in 2009 when the British price-comparison website Compare the Market based a viral campaign on a CGI mongoose (“Aleksandr Orlov”) who was exasperated by bargain-hunting consumers erroneously clicking on his website, “Compare the Meerkat”:

The visual equivalent of such eponymy sees brands borrowing from their bestial likeness.

In 1930, the Motor Transit Corporation spun the resemblance of its vehicles to a speeding greyhound into a long-lasting brand, and a generic term for long-distance bus travel. And in 1989, Toilet Duck (now just Duck) was so-branded because of a patented anatine neck design which:

“permits directing a stream or spray of the bottle content in substantially any desired direction by holding the bottle in a position suitable for effectively cleaning a toilet bowl without any separate squeeze-out mechanism.”

Euphemism

For companies selling products considered embarrassing or suggestive, animals offer a useful euphemism — the Charmin bear may be cuddly, but there’s no doubting what he does in the woods.

Other animals stacked in the toilet-paper aisle, include Andrex’s Labrador puppy; Royale’s Persian kittens; Cushelle’s koala; Selpak’s elephant; Smile’s raccoon (?); Snow Soft’s penguins; Lambi’s lamb; Panda’s panda; Cascades and Nicky’s rabbit; and Regina’s unlikely ant.

At the other end of biology’s euphemistic spectrum bounces the Playboy bunny — a bow-tied rabbit drawn in 1953 by Art Paul, which appeared (in one form or another) on most Playboy covers, and swiftly transmogrified from trademark logo to tawdry costume. In 1967, the brand’s founder, Hugh Hefner, explained his choice of animal:

“The rabbit, the bunny, in America has a sexual meaning; and I chose it because it’s a fresh animal, shy, vivacious, jumping — sexy. First it smells you, then it escapes, then it comes back, and you feel like caressing it, playing with it. A girl resembles a bunny. Joyful, joking.”

In 1973, twenty years after Hef opened the kimono, Duracell desexualized the bunny’s celebrated stamina to promote the longevity of its batteries, a successful strategy that was appropriated 15 years later by Energizer. Of course, one of the rabbit’s many predators is the owl — which brings us to the less subtly euphemistic animal branding of the fast-food chain Hooters.

Dazzle

“ Dazzle branding” helps companies distract consumers from products that lack charm or actively harm — a trick that animals execute all too well.

In the “lack charm” category, we have insurance companies. Hence Geico’s gecko; Aflac’s duck; Churchill’s dog; Compare the Meerkat’s market; Liberty Mutual’s emu; and, for three decades, Met Life’s Snoopy.

In the “actively harm” category, we have tobacco brands. Hence the Kool’s penguin, Bull Brand, Grizzly and, most infamously, Joe Camel.

Big alcohol’s use of animals is equally dazzling, since booze beasts are usually deployed to make indulging more approachable — from bears (Hamm’s Beer and Hoffmeister lager) to birds (Famous Grouse whisky and Kingfisher beer):

Over the decades, Guinness has used any number of animals to illustrate various brand positions. These include John Gilroy’s innocent illustrations of ostriches, sea lions, polar bears and toucans; the use of penguins as a monochrome metaphor of cool; and the deployment of dolphins and horses to brand Guinness as a “pure genius” alternative to tacky fizzy lager.

Although Budweiser is best known for its Clydesdale horses — which draw on the pastoral semiotics of pre-industrial brewing — the beer brand went viral during the 1995 Super Bowl with the first in a series of irreverent and deeply dazzling frog adverts:

The danger of dazzle is that it works not just too well, but too widely. In 1996, the Berkeley Center on Alcohol Advertising found that American kids aged nine to 11 had better recall of the “Bud-weis-er” frog chorus than the slogans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Smokey Bear or even Tony the Tiger.

They’re gr-r-reat!

From Cornelius Rooster to Toucan Sam, cartoon animals dominate breakfast-table branding — creating lasting links between daily ritual and sugary food, and inspiring pester power from even illiterate preschoolers (“I want the tiger cereal!”).

Even hipster cereal is not above animal imagery. For example, the British snack brand Bear sells multigrain and cocoa Alpha Bites with a stylized bear and the tiger-ish slogan “Real Grrreat Taste.” That approach was echoed by Nestlé Cereals who in 2020 launched the NAT Bears, “individually wrapped bears that crumble to become a fun and tasty bowl of cereal when added to milk.”

Eatertainment is not restricted to breakfast. Any number of snack-food animals blur the line between nutrition and fun, including Tom-Tom the Panda Express panda; Gidget the Taco Bell Chihuahua; Grimace the McDonald’s “taste bud”; Charles Entertainment Cheese the Chuck E. Cheese rat; Chester the Cheetos cheetah; Mr Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe Peanut from Planter’s; Quicky the Nesquick bunny; and Peperami’s ever-irate pork jerky hellion (“it’s a bit of a beast”).

The body of literature assessing the nutritional impact of such branding is appropriately hefty, and its general thrust can be found in a 2010 analysis in the journal “Pediatrics”:

“Children significantly preferred the taste of foods that had popular cartoon characters on the packaging, compared with the same foods without characters.”

Is it any wonder kids are Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs?

Oddities

And finally, there are the oddities: animal brands that wander into capitalism’s safari park and take up permanent residence.

Take the publishing house Penguin, which acquired its sphenisque colophon in 1935, at the random suggestion of “a typist who was earwigging the board meeting.” This instant animal classic (first drawn by Edward Young) has not only evolved over nine decades, but fathered a flock of animal-branded Penguin imprints, including: Puffin, Porpoise, King Penguin, Pelican, Kestrel, Peregrine, Ptarmigan and Peacock:

Similarly, in 1915 Alfred A. Knopf established a century-long tradition of more than 150 different “coursing Borzoi” hounds just because:

“When I started in business the publisher I admired most was London’s William Heinemann, and the sign of a Heinemann book was a windmill … Since a windmill obviously had nothing to do with books, I saw no reason why we could not adopt the Borzoi as our mark.”

Perhaps the oddest animal brand dates back to 1883, when Abram Lyle was searching for a symbol to promote his golden syrup. Seeking inspiration from scripture, Lyle landed on “Samson’s Riddle” — where the Israelite judge finds a swarm of bees and honey inside the carcass of a lion he had killed. And so, for almost 140 years, every tin of Lyle’s golden syrup has featured a dead lion surrounded by bees and flanked with the Bible quotation: “Out of the strong came forth sweetness” (Judges 14:14).

Maximum Menagerie?

We may be approaching the point where so many brands claim animal attributes that all meaning and impact are lost.

Social media is already saturated with brands fishing for clicks by posting animals randomly interacting with their products — from stationery to jewelry and even quick delivery.

And this collaboration between Smile Direct Club and Devon and Willo suggests that being close to a corgi while straightening your teeth is somehow now a marketing strategy.

The business naming agency Brand Bucket currently lists for sale 2,963 pre-pack company domains featuring animals, ranging from the industry specific (DeliveryHippo, LeasingBee, PharmaMonkey) to the commercially generic (GoldCougar, SumoKitty, FawnBrook).

When more than 200 of the domains feature foxes (FoxPod, FoxPhase, FoxTactics, FoxFifty, FoxStrike, FoxPosh, etc.) the danger is that the “fox” becomes even more vacant an brand asset than the electronics suffix “i” or the media prefix “+”.

That said, when animal branding is well-executed and genuinely reflects its product, it retains an unrivalled ability to communicate at speed brand character, function and style. Take the bestial logos designed in the 1930s to sell Spratt’s pet food, which remain true classics of an often charming genre:

It’s ironic that the flood of those fleeing Twitter’s toxic bluebird has sought social sanctuary at the elephantine (and extinct) Mastodon. And amusing that when Ralph Lauren recently partnered with Fortnite, it redesigned its polo pony for the first time in half a century to incorporate the online game’s signature llama.

Animal branding, it seems, has a Darwinian drive to survive.

