Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Sephora opens its new UK store next week, it will mark the first time the beauty giant has been in British malls for almost 20 years. It will also underline how retailers are once more venturing into physical locations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Of course, recent openings are far from the big expansion programs of 15-20 years ago. But even on a more modest scale, European retailers shouldn’t get carried away. Customers may be rediscovering shops right now, but the big swing back to swiping credit cards from tapping smartphones is likely to be short-lived.

Just as online retailers thought the digital boom would last forever, chains shouldn’t assume shop sales will continue at their current clip.

In the UK, the pace of stores closures has slowed since peaking in 2021. According to research released this week from PwC and the Local Data Company, British stores and leisure venues are closing at their slowest rate since 2014, with net closures also at their lowest level for five years. The picture would have been even better were it not for the many bank branches that have closed at the same time.

Advertisement

Some 32 shops a day disappeared in 2022 — thanks to enduring structural shifts away from brick and mortar, as well as big names, including Marks & Spencer Group Plc, swapping tired sites for better ones. But 22 per day have also opened their doors.

Why have more shops been popping up lately? The reasons are varied.

Shoppers have rushed back to malls and main streets as they reopened after the pandemic. It helped that some of the categories that were in demand — think fitted dresses — lent themselves to in-person buying.

That has encouraged some online retailers, such as Gymshark, to start selling IRL. For Sephora, owned by luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, opening a physical store in London follows an online launch in the UK last October after it bought e-commerce site Feelunique a year earlier. As of April 2020, Sephora had more than 2,600 stores globally.

Advertisement

JD Sports Fashion Plc and Associated British Foods Plc’s Primark, meanwhile, are forging into new markets, primarily in the US and Europe. JD Sports said recently it would spend at least £1 billion ($1.2 billion) opening up to 1,750 stores in the next five years, almost all outside the UK. Discount retailer Pepco Group NV is also expanding rapidly across Europe.

For others, such as DIY retailer Kingfisher Plc and pandemic winner Pets at Home Group Plc, openings are about reaching customers in their local neighborhoods with smaller outlets, perhaps reflecting new hybrid working patterns.

And as consumers are shopping for fashion IRL again, chains such as Reserved, owned by Poland’s LPP SA, as well as Britain’s Jigsaw and Crew Clothing Company, are following the money. For Jigsaw, this marks a turnaround, as it downsized during the pandemic.

Advertisement

It helps that on top of the recovery in store sales, retailers have a strong hand with landlords. That means they can secure attractive deals on new sites. For example, Greggs, famed for its affordable fare, has been able to acquire space in prime London locations such as Kings Cross station and Canary Wharf.

But any company expanding into physical space should be mindful that the love affair with IRL spending might not last. Just as online took a disproportionate share of sales in 2020 and 2021, right now, shops are probably outperforming. Eventually, though, the two will move back into equilibrium.

E-commerce companies assumed that elevated online demand would continue after the pandemic, but that projection has proven to be spectacularly wrong. Amazon.com Inc. and Shopify Inc., for example, both expanded their capacity in anticipation of consumers clicking online at the same rate, only to see spending falter, forcing them to retrench. European names Asos Plc, Boohoo Group Plc and Zalando SE have also been caught out, experiencing slumping sales and cutting jobs.

Advertisement

Physical retailers shouldn’t make a similar mistake by taking our love affair with in-person shopping for granted. It would be painful to have to backtrack on those shiny new stores later.

They can protect themselves by having a good mix of online and offline sales. Here Next Plc is the master. Crew Clothing, which will open 30-40 UK stores over the next three years, also sells via its own website, as well as digital platforms operated by Next and M&S. Short-term leases and utilizing stores as hubs for online orders should help sustain sites too.

Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed. That should benefit Primark, Greggs and Pepco. There is more of a question mark for fashion chains over how long consumers will refresh their wardrobes, and there’s also uncertainty over whether the sneaker market has peaked — a worry for JD Sports.

Advertisement

But for now, we’re still happy to head back to stores. Expect queues snaking around the Westfield mall when the new Sephora is ready for its close-up.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Cartier Can Craft the Future of Luxury: Andrea Felsted

• Sweden Is Ditching Cash. Just Wait for the Fallout: Lionel Laurent

• Tomato Shortage Is Just a Taste of What’s to Come: Lara Williams

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article