If ownership is personal and finite, and belonging is social and fluid, we may need to rethink the fundamentals of consumption. Remember the outrage when Amazon “memory-holed” George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” from Kindles? Or when Apple inserted the U2 album “Songs of Innocence” into half a billion iTunes accounts? Imagine then the complexity, cost and consternation when every appliance and gadget is tied to a subscription and tethered to its maker via the Internet of Things. You may be confident that a water filter is good for gallon or two, but what if your “smart fridge” says no?