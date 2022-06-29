Brazil bank CEO resigns over sexual harassment claims

Placeholder while article actions load

The website Metrópoles reported Tuesday that prosecutors were investigating accusations by at least five staffers against Pedro Guimarães, who is a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro. The case is sealed, according to Brazilian media.

“I have to step away at this moment so I don’t weaken the collection of achievements that don’t belong to me personally” at Caixa, Guimarães said in a statement, adding he had Bolsonaro’s support at “every hour” he held the job.