In this Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, flanked by first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves as he rides in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil.

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ran on a platform that mixed pro-gun, anti-corruption and market-friendly ideas.

However, since being inaugurated Jan. 1, the administration has not hit the ground running.

The far-right leader’s first two weeks on the job have been filled with missteps and communication gaffes and little of his promised sweeping changes.

The miss-starts underscore a steep learning curve for a president elected on promises to overhaul much of daily life in Latin America’s largest nation.

The lack of a cohesive plan is raising questions about Bolsonaro’s commitment and ability to deliver on promises ranging from a major overhaul of the pension system to moving Brazil’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

