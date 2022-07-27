Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In close to four years in office, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has done little to instill faith in his commitment to democracy. He’s claimed only God could remove him from office, chipped away at checks and balances, and repeatedly questioned Brazil’s well-established electronic voting system. He recently took his unfounded claims beyond the country’s borders by calling foreign ambassadors in for a presentation that rehashed debunked conspiracies about the electoral process and berated Supreme Court justices.

Whether such bluster translates into a concerted effort to reject an unfavorable outcome in October’s presidential election remains to be seen. But the mere possibility of an electoral crisis in Latin America’s biggest country is one that Brazil’s other leaders — with the help of the democratic world — should act now to prevent.

Bolsonaro has denied any desire for a coup. Attempting to hold on to power will certainly be harder if the incumbent, trailing leftist candidate and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the polls, suffers a resounding defeat. But there are a range of less extreme outcomes that would still be devastating. Outbreaks of violence could prompt military intervention, and a split in the wider security forces is not inconceivable, given the military police’s more enthusiastic support. Any move to reject or discredit results would exacerbate Brazilians’ mistrust in government institutions, at a time when discontent with the fruits of democracy is already running high. The country risks paralysis.

The work of ensuring a free and fair election should be led by Brazilians — not just political leaders but also technocrats, the judiciary, civil society and the media. Efforts by electoral authorities, academics and fact-checkers to combat the spread of disinformation over social media, particularly WhatsApp, have been encouraging. But these forces need help. In the coming months, the U.S. should reiterate its confidence in Brazil’s democratic institutions and electoral authorities, through public visits by senior Biden administration officials and bipartisan congressional delegations. Washington should work with Brazil’s neighbors and other democratic governments to support international election observers. They should fund exchanges for technical and cybersecurity experts to bolster Brazil’s voting system, vital to countering any eventual claims of vote-rigging and fraud.

Corporate leaders can also use their clout. Though many executives are rightly reluctant to wade into Brazil’s domestic politics, some financiers have already signed an open letter in defense of democracy. More business coalitions and lobby groups can make clear the lasting economic harm that would be caused by violations of basic democratic rules. Speaking out would be in the interests not just of Brazilians but also companies themselves, which have nothing to gain from the unraveling of the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

In recent years, the credibility of the world’s democratic powers — and the US in particular — has undoubtedly suffered among the citizens of Latin America, in part because of lackluster diplomatic engagement in the region. Providing clear and unmistakable support for democratic forces in Brazil today would help limit the damage, and ensure the will of its people prevails.

