That includes Jaqueline Silva, 19, who lost her job selling refrigeration equipment last year, couldn’t make rent and moved to a squat in downtown Rio with her infant daughter. She told the AP that she begged for the first time in her life — “I was dying of shame, but I had to” — then began receiving some donations of diapers and basic foodstuffs. She’s been hunting for any job, with no luck so far, and joined the people who scavenge scraps from the meat truck.