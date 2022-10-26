Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Believe it or not, right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro might be re-elected president of Brazil on Sunday. The race that pollsters once believed would be won outright by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the first round on Oct. 2 is instead heading to a tight runoff, with some polls showing the two candidates in a statistical tie.

Lula and his allies would likely blame a loss on Bolsonaro’s deployment of the public purse to juice his popularity, and the vast disinformation campaign aimed at tarnishing Lula as a corrupt drug trafficker who plans to shutter churches across the country.

But the candidate of the Workers’ Party also faces another, more complicated obstacle: The middle class doesn’t seem to like him that much.

You might call it the paradox of the left. While the poor in Brazil’s north and northeast remain solidly in Lula’s camp, the middle class in the more prosperous south and southeast, which expanded robustly during his presidency from 2003 to 2010 thanks partly to government social programs, has invested its loyalties on the right.

The cleavage is evident in last week’s poll by daily Folha de Sao Paulo. Voters making up to twice the minimum wage of about $230 a month prefer Lula by a 20-point margin. But voters making between two and five times the minimum choose Bolsonaro by a margin of almost 10 points.

These better-off voters may not amount to a lot of people – income per person in roughly two-thirds of Brazilian families does not clear the two-minimum wage hurdle – but they could tip an election as close as this one.

The rightward skew is weird considering the Workers’ Party middle-class roots in an alliance between Brazil’s trade union movement with parts of the Catholic church and assorted urban intellectuals battling the military dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.

The trend extends beyond the Brazilian left, though. Left-of-center parties have suffered across much of Western Europe. Closer to home, Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who tags himself as a leftist change agent, has lashed out at an urban middle class that turned against him in last year’s legislative elections.

In Bolivia, the governing Movement for Socialism of President Luis Arce and his predecessor Evo Morales has strong support among rural indigenous Bolivians but less so among the non-indigenous urban middle class. Even in Uruguay, the Latin American country that most closely resembles Europe’s generous welfare states, the middle class turned against 15 years of government by the left-of-center Broad Front and two years ago helped deliver the presidency to the center right.

Tarso Genro, who served as president of the Workers’ Party and Lula’s minister of education, minister of institutional relations and minister of justice, places his party’s problems among the challenges faced by the “classical left” of the 19th and 20th centuries, steeped in a concept of class struggle born in the industrial age, when the workplace largely shaped people’s political identity.

The most relevant political debates today do not pit the proletariat against the bourgeoisie. Social identities are now structured around race, gender, place, religion, environmental concerns and other concepts, raising different sets of demands and fears that don’t fit the old paradigm and defy simple solutions.

“Bolsonaro conquered a set of social contingents that are tired of a liberal democracy that does not have quick answers,” said Genro. Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the political appeal of the president’s scorched-earth approach to crime, which taps into Brazilians’ deep-seated sense of insecurity.

Marta Arretche, a political scientist at the Universidade de Sao Paulo, agrees that the Brazilian election will not be decided exclusively over bread-and-butter concerns.

“There is a lot of evidence that this election is not just about economics,” she said. Issues of religion and traditional values – for the family, against homosexuals and so on – are central to Bolsonaro’s pitch. So is the corruption that embroiled Lula and his party the last time he was in power. Bolsonaro’s mobilization of hatred, says Arretche, is critical: “Bolsonaro’s use of fear is impressive.”

But the misfortunes of the Workers’ Party are not solely contingencies beyond its control. In fact, Lula’s main challenge is arguably of his own design, a consequence of what he might proudly call his mission: Trying to govern as a champion of the poor, he picked a fight with those just above poverty. But they were hardly doing great.

Between 2004 and 2014, the heyday of Workers’ Party rule, the income of the bottom half of the population rose by around 35%, according to Marc Morgan and Amory Gethin of the World Inequality Lab at the Paris School of Economics. Brazilians between the 70th and the 97th percentile of the income distribution, however, fared poorly. People from the 85th to the 95th percentile actually saw their incomes decline. They are hardly rich, making maybe two or three times the minimum wage.

Just raising wages at the bottom could draw resentment from those perched slightly above on the income scale, Arretche speculates. The bank teller making maybe $700 a month would be squeezed to pay a nanny $300 to care for her kid. “The middle classes have been pitted against the least privileged groups in society for their share of national income,” wrote Gethin and Morgan.

As resources grew scarce after the economic slowdown from 2014, life became harder for the middle class. It’s tough to win over these voters with a promise to end hunger. By contrast, you can piss them off if you discount their troubles to focus on the poor.

In 2002, Lula won 60% of the vote of Brazilians in the third and fourth quintile of the income distribution, noted Gethin and Morgan – those better off than the 40% at the bottom of the pile but poorer than the top 20%. In 2018, his political successor Fernando Haddad received less than 40%. Meanwhile, the 60%-plus share of the vote that the Workers’ Party garnered from those in the poorest quintile did not change.

It’s hard to say what Lula can do between now and Sunday to reverse this trend. And as Arretche has noted, compared with the “annihilation” of the moderate right, the Workers’ Party still has remarkable staying power. Yet if Lula ekes out a win, the middle class’s rightward drift will remain a pressing problem. For a party whose raison d’etre is helping to lift the poor into the middle class, it represents nothing less than an existential threat.

