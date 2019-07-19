RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s state oil company has refused to supply two Iranian ships anchored in the southern port of Paraná because they belong to a company sanctioned by the United States.

According to a statement from Petrobras, the ships hired by an Iranian export company appear on a list of the U.S. government’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

In addition, Petrobras said, the ships arrived from Iran transporting urea, which is subject to sanctions by the United States.

