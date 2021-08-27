There’s a multifaceted imperative to do just that. Brazil has a moral responsibility to communities marginalized under the current government, ravaged by the pandemic and now at risk of being erased. Moreover, indigenous land policy has been key to conservation, because secure tenure and demarcation prevent environmental degradation: A United Nations report published earlier this year found that between 2000 and 2012, deforestation rates in recognized territories with collective legal titles in the Bolivian, Brazilian, and Colombian Amazon were half to one-third that of other ecologically similar areas. And judicially, the strict date set in the “marco temporal” runs counter to the spirit of Brazil’s constitution. The assault on indigenous rights in Brazil did not start in 1988 or even during the military dictatorship’s colonialist and assimilationist push into the Amazon decades earlier. Abiding by the “marco temporal” both ignores that history of suffering and contravenes a charter that sought to right those wrongs.