The U.K. is poised to hold its third general election in four years, as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson gambles that reshuffling the deck will help him carry out his vision of Brexit. He’s locked in a face-off with lawmakers convinced that crashing out of the European Union without any formal agreement would cause Britain vast economic harm. Johnson lost his wafer-thin majority in Parliament after rebels from his Conservative Party moved to thwart his plan to leave the bloc no matter what on Oct. 31.

1. How can an early election be triggered?

• By a simple motion approved by two-thirds of members of Parliament -- or 434. This test may come Wednesday after the chamber votes on legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit if he doesn’t reach a deal with the EU. If he loses, Johnson is expected to bring to a vote a motion for a general election, which he’s expected to propose for Oct. 14 or 15. He’s now the leader of a minority government, after his party ejected 21 MPs for defying him.

• By a vote of no-confidence, which Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has been threatening to pursue. Such votes determine whether the current government still commands support from a majority of MPs. Here, the threshold is lower -- just a simple majority of the 650 lawmakers -- but a successful vote is just the start of a longer process.

2. What happens if Johnson loses a no-confidence vote?

The law governing this process -- the Fixed-term Parliaments Act of 2011 -- only passed a few years ago and has never been fully tested. What’s clear is that party leaders would have 14 days to form a new government that can win a confidence vote with a simple majority. Johnson’s Conservatives, as the party with the most seats, would have the first chance, but Labour could also try, perhaps by courting smaller parties that back a rerun of the 2016 Brexit referendum. Or in the current extraordinary circumstances, some sort of national unity government that backs a milder variety of Brexit might be formed. If no government can win a vote after 14 days, Parliament is said to be dissolved and a general election is scheduled.

Read more: Will No-Confidence Vote Write Brexit’s Next Chapter?: QuickTake

3. Does the Labour Party want an election?

That’s not entirely clear. Corbyn, whose socialist agenda roils financial markets, has been asking for one since he narrowly lost the last election in June 2017. Yet many Labour MPs are ambivalent, and Corbyn insists that he doesn’t want to trigger an election without assurances that Britain will not leave the EU without a deal in place. Polls currently put the Conservative Party ahead; Johnson is an accomplished campaigner and the most famous politician in the country.

4. Does the Conservative Party want an election?

Johnson says he doesn’t really want to hold an election, but if the Commons votes to pass the Brexit delay law, there will be no choice but to go to the voters and ask them to choose a new government to negotiate with the EU at a key summit next month. A poll isn’t necessarily at odds with his do-or-die approach to getting Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31. If a vote does take place, Johnson would argue that he should be given a mandate to deliver Brexit. He has promised to renegotiate the divorce deal struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May. But uncertain factors include the rise of the Brexit Party, which might siphon off Tory votes, and the departure of Conservative votes in urban areas to anti-Brexit parties. Tory seats in Scotland would also be at risk. And if Johnson lost, he would become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Why Johnson’s Brexit Path Can’t Avoid Irish Border: QuickTake

5. Are the parties gearing up for an election?

Absolutely. Johnson has pledged billions of pounds for education, social services and transportation all summer in a sign his party is currying favor with voters. There was cash for schools, a promise of 20,000 extra police officers and 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for the National Health Service.

Read more: Johnson Is Campaigning Again, But What Exactly Is He Selling?

To contact the reporters on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net;Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Leah Harrison Singer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.