The so-called Windsor Framework — the new agreement between the UK and the European Union to replace the woeful post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol — is so good it’s downright bewildering. Since well before 2016, when Britain voted to leave the European Union, this kind of commonsense deal-making between London and Brussels had become impossible. Standing on principle was everything; going along to get along was disdained. If the alternative reality that yielded this new proposal had prevailed seven years ago, Brexit would never have happened.

And it’s not just the content of the deal that’s remarkable. The reaction to it is no less stunning. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aren’t being vilified for abandoning what were until recently core principles; they’re being widely applauded. What was all that stuff about the non-negotiability of UK sovereignty? Or the inviolability of the EU’s single market? It’s all been set to one side. Squalid split-the-difference has become bold, brave compromise. Leavers and Remainers have joined in praising the result. Good Lord, even Northern Ireland’s unionists might go along.

I’m not exaggerating when I say those supposed bedrock principles have been dumped. To resolve the impasse, they had to be. Avoiding a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as provided by the Good Friday Agreement, is known to be essential for peace. Starting from there, it was always literally impossible to maintain both the constitutional standing of Northern Ireland within the UK and the economic and judicial integrity of Europe’s single market: The first rules out a customs and regulatory border between the North and the rest of the UK; the second demands precisely that.

The Northern Ireland Protocol didn’t resolve this impasse — it simply ignored it. The EU insisted on a border in the Irish Sea, and didn’t pause to worry about how this would be received in the North. In a classic performance, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson acceded to the arrangement while, in effect, denying he’d done so. He then contrived to compound the damage by threatening to unilaterally abrogate the pact he’d just signed, which risked an escalating trade war with the EU — a war the UK was certain to lose. The costs and nuisance caused by the Irish Sea border were keenly resented in the North. The unionists shut down the province’s legislative assembly in protest.

The need for a resolution was plain, but had been all along. The shape of the necessary compromise should have been clear as well: Make the Irish Sea border mostly invisible, worry less about single-market enforcement as it affects the North, diminish without eliminating the role of the European Court of Justice on related matters, and give unionists a way to challenge new EU rules. The new agreement lays out the details.

What changed to make this excellent messy deal possible? None of the plausible explanations seems adequate.

Yes, Johnson was (and still is) more interested in posturing and performing than good government. He was abrasive for the fun of it. Sunak has an appetite for detail, gives a damn about results and presents a friendlier face. And no doubt von der Leyen is by temperament a more flexible negotiator than the smilingly implacable Michel Barnier. Interestingly, Europe’s former chief Brexit negotiator now appears, like everybody else, to have come around. “Goes to show how much you gain by trust in European relations rather than zero-sum game of past governments,” he tweeted after the new deal was announced. “In politics, always believe in dynamic compromises.” (On reading that tweet, I asked myself: Has his account been hijacked?)

There’s also Ukraine. The danger confronting Europe is suddenly plain — and the UK has proved itself to be a willing and valuable ally. But did it really take a war to persuade the EU that close cooperation with the UK was both possible and necessary? It would be odd, even disturbing, if this breakthrough was no more than a matter of contrasting political styles combined with a sudden ability to see the obvious.

In 2013, a pro-European British prime minister miscalculated catastrophically by promising to hold a referendum on membership of the EU. He aimed to cement popular support for remaining in the bloc by seeking the EU’s acquiescence to what would most likely have been temporary, limited controls on migration, which had become a divisive issue. Europe’s governments sent him packing. The movement of workers within the EU was one of the bloc’s essential “four freedoms,” they told him — an inviolable principle allowing no exceptions. In 2016, the UK voted to leave, and both sides then set about making the departure as damaging as possible.

The Windsor Framework breaks this pattern. I’m with Barnier: In politics, always believe in dynamic compromises.

Clive Crook is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering economics.

