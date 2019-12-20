1. Is that a real deadline?

Yes and no. In the days after his dramatic election victory in December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out any extension of the 11-month transition period, a sort of standstill agreement during which little changes. Though the move might be largely symbolic, it sent the British pound tumbling to its biggest weekly decline in two years. Brexit’s tortured path from a June 2016 referendum involved a series of delays and busted deadlines that frustrated politicians and the public. Johnson’s change of the law may just be a signal of his intent to prevent any further delays. He could always change the law again.

2. What happens if the U.K. and EU can’t sign a trade deal?

Their economic relationship will default to trading on basic World Trade Organization terms. That means free trade between Britain and the EU would give way to WTO import-export tariffs and become subject to border checks where now there are none. Services businesses would face substantial additional paperwork. In banking and securities trading, the U.K. and EU have rolled out contingency plans to avert financial chaos. But data-sharing across borders could be at risk.

3. Is that the same as a ‘no-deal’ Brexit?

For trade, yes, in that the “cliff edge” brings back fears of chaos at Britain’s borders. What’s different about a “cliff edge” separation is that it could happen despite the existence of a “deal” -- the agreement between the U.K. and the EU that paves the way for Britain to legally exit the bloc on Jan. 31, 2020. That pact includes the 11-month transition period during which the U.K. will still trade freely with the EU and be subject to most of its laws.

4. Why go down to the wire again?

Keeping the threat of a catastrophic outcome in place keeps the heat on negotiations. It’s already led EU leaders to suggest that there should be a “sequencing” of the talks to prioritize areas where there are no contingency measures in place. The timetable is tight, and each EU member state will want to defend its own industrial interests.

5. How close did we get last time?

Close enough to cost real money. As the Brexit fight stretched on through 2019, there were stop-start preparations for a “no deal” split. The U.K. had plans to turn the main highway to the Port of Dover into a holding zone for trucks. There were fears that bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from fruit and vegetables to manufacturing components and vital medicines. Britain’s “Operation Yellowhammer” plan for “no deal” -- named after a songbird -- was activated on Oct. 20. To maintain fuel supplies, officials had put a fleet of 80 tankers on standby. Consumer and companies were stockpiling goods, from medicine and car parts to printing ink and booze.

