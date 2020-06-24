1. Is that a real deadline?

Yes, basically. In the days after his dramatic election victory in December, Johnson ruled out seeking any extension of the 11-month transition period, a sort of standstill agreement during which little changes. Britain formally confirmed that position on June 12, days before the deadline for it to seek a delay expired. Talks between EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, are now scheduled to run until August. Both sides say October is the cut-off date to reach a deal. But, if they haven’t reached agreement by then, it’s not impossible that if both sides were very close they could sign an outline agreement and set an implementation period -- a delay in all but name -- to work out the details.

2. What happens if the U.K. and EU can’t sign a trade deal?

They would default to trading on World Trade Organization terms -- meaning the return of tariffs and quotas where none exist today. Service businesses would face substantial additional paperwork. In banking and securities trading, the U.K. and EU have rolled out contingency plans to avert financial chaos. But data-sharing across borders could be at risk.

3. Is that the same as a ‘no-deal’ Brexit?

For trade, yes, in that the “cliff edge” brings back fears of chaos at Britain’s borders. To avoid that, the U.K. government has backed down on plans to impose full border controls at the start of next year in an attempt to help businesses already struggling with the coronavirus. For the first half of 2021, most companies moving goods into Britain will get six months to file customs declarations and pay any tariffs due. But the rules won’t apply to goods moving the other way -- the EU has declined to reciprocate.

4. Will it go down to the wire again?

In all likelihood, yes. While both sides are still talking, they appear to be far from agreement on key parts of any deal, in particular: fisheries, the role of the European courts and how any final accord should be structured. A further major sticking point remains the EU’s insistence on a level competitive playing field between the two sides, something the U.K. is resisting because it fears it would keep it subject to the EU rules it seeks to escape. While the threat of a catastrophic outcome keeps the heat on negotiations, both sides know the timetable is tight. Barnier said in June the U.K. would crash out of the European single market at the end of the year unless the British government scales back opposition to key EU demands, including the bloc’s insistence that any deal include provisions on fishing rights, fair competition and dispute settlement. Johnson struck a more optimistic note after his June 15 call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying “I don’t think we are actually that far apart.”

5. How close did we get last time?

Close enough to cost real money. As the Brexit fight dragged on through 2019, there were stop-start preparations for a “no-deal” split. The U.K. had plans to turn the main highway to the port of Dover into a holding zone for trucks. There were fears that bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from fruit and vegetables to manufacturing components and vital medicines. Britain’s “Operation Yellowhammer” plan for “no deal” -- named after a songbird -- was activated in October. To maintain fuel supplies, officials put a fleet of 80 tankers on standby. Consumer and companies were stockpiling goods, from medicine and car parts to printing ink and booze.

6. Has the pandemic changed anything?

Yes. It’s disrupted talks and forced meetings to take place by video instead of in person in Brussels and London. Both Barnier and Frost were forced into isolation in March after showing symptoms of the virus, and Johnson himself went into intensive care. It’s also made governments and officials focus almost full-time on the pandemic, diverting resources away from Brexit. The EU, in particular, has been embroiled in tortuous negotiations to set up a giant fund to help the bloc’s recovery from the virus. On another level, Covid-19 has given both Britain and the EU a glimpse of what shut borders and broken supply chains look like.

