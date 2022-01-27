Sometimes, as with Reagan and Biden, that involves an explicit campaign promise. Sometimes, as with President Bill Clinton’s choice of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the first woman chosen by a Democrat or with President George H.W. Bush’s selection of Clarence Thomas to replace Thurgood Marshall and keep a Black justice on the court, the president doesn’t say what he’s doing. The same things happened earlier with representation for various ethnic and religious groups. And presidents have been correct to do so. Without deliberate efforts to expand the pool of judges it would never have happened, and most Americans would have felt locked out of that high office.