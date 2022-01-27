More helpful will be the opportunity to add a new accomplishment for the president to talk about and for Democratic party actors and Democratic voters to be happy about. Biden’s pick for the court is likely to be one that the party will unite behind, which will be a nice change for party actors, including the president, from the internal squabbling that has marked the last few months in Congress, and especially in the Senate.
There’s always the possibility that the selection could go awry, but the prospects for confirmation should be good. The Democrats who have been causing the mainstream of the party so much trouble in the Senate, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, have been reliable votes for Biden’s judicial nominations so far.
And if Biden chooses the woman perceived as the front-runner for the job, federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, he’ll be picking someone already confirmed by this Congress for her current seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia with the votes of all 50 Democrats and three Republicans: Maine’s Susan Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham.
That means that all the other Republicans voted against Jackson, and I’ll be surprised if as many as three Republicans support Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, whoever she may be. That’s just how these confirmations go, and with good reason: There’s a lot at stake, and there’s an enormous gulf between the views of Democratic and Republican nominees to the Supreme Court.
There are already Republicans complaining about Biden’s promise to nominate the Court’s first Black woman, so expect to hear a lot from Democrats about President Ronald Reagan’s promise to put the first woman on that bench and his subsequent selection of Sandra Day O’Connor. There’s a long tradition in both parties of using judicial picks, including for the High Court, to achieve descriptive representation — that is, to deliberately choose from certain demographic groups.
Sometimes, as with Reagan and Biden, that involves an explicit campaign promise. Sometimes, as with President Bill Clinton’s choice of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the first woman chosen by a Democrat or with President George H.W. Bush’s selection of Clarence Thomas to replace Thurgood Marshall and keep a Black justice on the court, the president doesn’t say what he’s doing. The same things happened earlier with representation for various ethnic and religious groups. And presidents have been correct to do so. Without deliberate efforts to expand the pool of judges it would never have happened, and most Americans would have felt locked out of that high office.
I’ll add that there’s a bit of ugly history here. I’m fairly sure that every woman and every Black nominee (including Thomas) has at some point been falsely smeared as an intellectual lightweight or worse. (Granted, Harriet Meiers, President George W. Bush’s failed 2005 nominee, really was underqualified for the job). Perhaps we’ve progressed beyond that, but don’t count on it.
So replacing Breyer is a welcome task for Biden, and Democrats will be happy to solidify their hold on a third of the Court’s seats, which is all they have despite having held the presidency for the majority of the last 30 years.
Still, don’t expect the Democrats’ positive moment to change the challenging math of the Senate. Most voters will forget about a spring confirmation vote long before the midterm elections in November, and the course of the pandemic and of the economy will surely be far more important politically than the Supreme Court. As large as the court looms as the arbiter of laws that affect all Americans, the people who deeply care about it are almost all strong partisans whose votes are already locked in.
None of this is to minimize the importance of Breyer’s retirement and Biden’s opportunity to replace him. Supreme Court nominations are among a president’s most consequential decisions. Just don’t expect it to have lasting impact on the rest of Biden’s presidency.
