In October I wrote that the retirement of Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater Associates and ran it for almost half a century, signaled the end of an important era in the hedge fund industry. Dalio was the last of the great investors who started their funds in the 1970s, of whom many hedge fund stereotypes are still based. Now Bridgewater’s new managers are reshaping the firm to make it more similar to the new generation of hedge funds.

Dalio chose the most evocative name for his fund: Pure Alpha. Traditional asset managers and index funds generally deliver “ beta” exposure, which is the expected return the market gives to investors for passive exposure to major economic factors such as equity values and interest rates. Returns from “ alpha” are more valuable because they are uncorrelated with major market factors and thus are not pulled down by the crises that cause stock or bond crashes. Combining beta and alpha strategies can produce higher returns with less risk than passive exposure in traditional index funds.

But few modern hedge funds promise pure alpha. Typically, they promise specific types of exposure: convertible arbitrage, global macro, managed futures, etc. Many of these strategies mix alpha and beta. Large funds typically limit capacity. There is only a fixed supply of convertible bonds, and only some of them are suitable for convertible arbitrage. Depending on market conditions and how many other convertible funds there are, a manager may not be able to put new money to work.

But pure alpha is a promise, not a strategy. If there aren’t good opportunities in convertibles, it can look elsewhere. Dalio’s fund never limited investment, suggesting he had confidence that he could always find opportunities — or hire people who could find opportunities — for any amount investors cared to give him. This is what most hedge fund investors wanted before institutional investment soared in the late 1990s — a confident founder who would build an organization to find alpha, in any amount, in all markets.

One of the first acts of Dalio’s successors is to cap the size of Pure Alpha. The intent is not to shrink the assets managed by Bridgewater, because the same announcement said Bridgewater would develop more funds with exposure to Asia, add products that use individual stocks to express macro views and expand sustainability offerings. Bridgewater is no longer asking investors to trust Dalio’s principles to find alpha in general. Instead, it is finding specific types of alpha before the money comes in, and packaging them to compete with similar products from other hedge fund managers to fit in specific institutional portfolio niches.

Dalio’s other big fund, All Weather, is a pure beta fund, far more diversified and levered than traditional index funds, and is managed with the intention of providing acceptable returns even in major market crashes. This is also being capped, although the types of investment it makes are available in almost unlimited quantities. Along with other changes in the last three years, such as increasing reliance on committee decisions and toning down its unusual workplace culture, this makes Bridgewater more similar to its younger rivals among large institutional hedge fund management companies.

The question for Bridgewater is whether it can retain whatever secret sauce was behind its exceptional 40-year run of performance while jettisoning the business model and principles from that era. The question for the rest of us is whether specialized alpha funds run by committees for conservative institutions can fill the role played — for better or worse — by idiosyncratic, independent market wizards who shaped markets and the economy for almost half a century.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

