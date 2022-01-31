A: For years, I’ve worked on nonprofit boards, with groups that do an incredible impact in education, environment and all that. But I still was never calling myself a philanthropist because that’s for people who are giving millions and millions of dollars in a year. But what I love is that we’re now really reframing the idea, that philanthropy is embedded in who we are, especially as black women, where we will be making sure everyone has something. It’s not just giving your extras. It is giving the parts that really matter — your time, your intention, your shirt off your back, the food off your table. All of those things are philanthropic. I love the idea of shifting that narrative to include more people, because I think we need more positive reinforcement. And I think that helps us move forward.