Bright Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $679.6 million in its fourth quarter.
The health insurer posted revenue of $551.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.46 billion, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.
The company’s shares closed at 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.32.
