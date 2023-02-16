Bright Horizons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18 million.
The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $529.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.4 million.
Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.
Bright Horizons shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.14, a fall of 45% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM