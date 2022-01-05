From my own personal experience (and everyone in Britain seems to have similar tales): We twice canceled dates to meet friends because they’d tested positive. My daughter delayed her flight to the U.K. due to a positive test. We didn’t head for my elderly parents’ house until we’d checked that we were all negative. Test results got us into the British Museum, a theater, and a couple of football matches. All of this is on the “honors system” — you read the result of your test and send it to the NHS. It has no way to check whether you are lying, and instead trusts people not to go to crowded places, get together with close friends, board a plane or meet someone vulnerable if they know they’re infectious. And libertarians and paternalists alike can agree that anyone who does such a thing is contemptible.