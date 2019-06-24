NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Eldorado Resorts Inc., down $5.45 to $45.77

The casino and resort operator is buying Caesars Entertainment for $17.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $3.66 to $45.68

The pharmaceutical company said it would divest a blockbuster psoriasis treatment as part of its proposed buyout of Celgene.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 41 cents to $8.56

The Food and Drug Administration approved the biotechnology company’s licensed drug aimed at treating low libido in women.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc., up $1.20 to $7.93

The restaurant company is being bought by private equity firm L Catteron for $650 million.

Western Digital Corp., up 99 cents to $41.03

The chipmaker gained ground as investors keep a hopeful eye on upcoming U.S.-China trade talks this week.

State Street Corp., up 21 cents to $55.73

The financial company and others gained ground following solid results from a recent round of stress tests by the Federal Reserve.

FedEx Corp., down $4.45 to $160.90

The package delivery company has been offering discounts to bolster its express delivery service, according to media reports.

MGM Resorts International, up 22 cents to $27.92

The casino and resort giant ground following the announcement that rivals Caesars and Eldorado will combine.

