This column was co-written by Marcus Ashworth. Inflation is soaring, which is usually the cue for central bankers to kick into high-gear. This time, they are finding it much harder to manage, thanks in part to a lack of headroom after years of overly accommodative monetary policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When he was Belgium’s finance minister, Johan Van Overtvelt had a conversation with the French central banker Benoit Coeure that has stayed with him. It was early 2016 at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, and Van Overtvelt had concerns about the continuing program of quantitative easing. What were the limits of the ECB’s asset-buying, he asked Coeure.

“After he was silent for a few seconds, the always polite and somewhat shy Frenchman giggled and replied: ‘Well, when the entire euro economy is on the balance sheet of the ECB, then the asset-purchase program will have hit its limits,’” writes Van Overtvelt (now a member of the European Parliament and chairman of its budget committee) in his new book, The Mystic Hand. He understood that Coeure was joking, but not completely.

A prolonged era of unconventional monetary policies – what became known as QE – left central bankers stuck in a hole of their own digging. Ultra-low or negative interest rates encouraged a pile-up of debt, zombified companies, increased inequality and the asset bubbles that Van Overtvelt argues make it harder today to curb inflation without triggering a major downturn. It has also tarnished the credibility of central banks.

If there’s a silver lining, at least it’s the prospect of warmer cross-Channel ties. We spoke with Van Overtvelt about what lies ahead. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

TR: Peterson Institute of International Economics President Adam Posen said recently that with Brexit the UK was running a real-life experiment in how to have a trade war with yourself. How do you see the UK’s relationship with Europe?

Johan Van Overtvelt: What I saw happening in, literally, recent weeks is that the atmosphere in which Europeans – from the European Commission to the European Council and also the Parliament – speak with their British counterparts has evolved a lot. The war in Ukraine has really made everyone realize that with respect to Brexit, on a lot of issues we were fighting petty wars, just for the personal honor or gratification of some people.

I think everyone realizes now that for the EU and the UK the only way to make some progress and to still have an important say in international geopolitical affairs is to cooperate. And I hope this will bring some people to their senses and we can solve the remaining Brexit issues in a more satisfactory way.

I recall that after the UK referendum, we had a meeting of euro group finance ministers and Wolfgang Schaeuble, at that time Germany’s finance minister, told me it was a terrible day for Europe because we need the British in all the really serious policy discussions. And I think that was very much correct.

Therese Raphael: The ECB has notably shifted its stance on inflation recently, and yet there still seems to be a view that euro-zone inflation is a very different beast from that facing the Fed. Would you say that the ECB has not yet gone far enough?

JVO: The notion that it’s not as bad as U.S. inflation is a fallacy. First of all, look at producer prices. I know they are not calculated in the same way in the US as in the euro area. But the latest data on producer prices in the euro area jumped up on an annual basis by 36% recently; in the US, they are up somewhere around 15%. You will inevitably see some translation of that kind of increase into consumer prices.

Secondly, where it is more obvious, we see the interest gap between the US and the euro area increasing. Fed Governor [Jerome] Powell has more or less explicitly said there will be another 50bp increase, whereas the ECB is still talking about raising interest rates at the earliest in July. That means the euro will depreciate vis a vis the dollar. That’s of course nice to have when you see a recession coming. But on the other hand, a declining euro is a push on inflation because a lot of import prices also for the euro area are still in dollars. So you’re pursuing a policy to fight inflation that will make inflation worse.

Third, you see very clearly the impact of inflation on the labor market and new wage contracts. On the basis of these elements, I think saying that inflation in Europe is a totally different beast from the inflation in the US is a little bit too optimistic.

Marcus Ashworth: We’ve got the Fed and Bank of England talking about destroying demand by weakening the labor market, which is beyond full employment now. We don’t have that level of employment in Europe, though. And yet you don’t see that this gives Europe enough wiggle room to do things differently?

JVO: I’m absolutely in agreement with that. The Bank of England has certainly been more courageous and decisive in its action than the European Central Bank – there’s no denying it. I think one of the problems in Europe is that you have to develop a monetary strategy, which suits 19 countries, which are assembled in the monetary union, but we have different fiscal policies, different uncertain elements, different regulatory regimes, etcetera. That’s a big difference with the United States.

MA: I’m looking at the Bloomberg financial conditions index, which is now negative. ECB President Christine Lagarde made a point of saying they’re going to keep financial conditions easy. But what can they do? Is this something they are going to have to live with?

Note: The Bloomberg euro area Financial Conditions Index tracks the overall level of financial stress in the euro zone money, bond and equity markets. A positive value indicates accommodative financial conditions and a negative value indicates tighter financial conditions. The ECB has its own financial conditions tracker.

JVO: No, I think now they have to do what the ECB’s statutes require and take care of price stability. In the beginning the message was “the inflation is transitory.” Now it’s “inflation is close to its peak and will go down afterwards.” I don’t believe that. I think we still have some way to go. So they just have to bite the bullet.

If a few months ago, they stepped up with 25 or 50 basis points, that would have had an impact on inflation expectations. We’re beyond that point now. And so the need to go into overdrive in order to be able to control inflation down the road — well, we are there now and really behind the curve.

TR: That expectation trap is one of the three “traps” that authorities fell into during the post-financial crisis years of unconventional monetary policy. There is also the debt trap you noted earlier and the fiscal trap, sometimes called fiscal dominance, whereby central banks risk making public finances even worse. How do central banks get out of this doom loop of moral hazard?

JVO: It’s obvious that if you increase interest rates to where they should be given where inflation is, and where it’s going, that will be a tsunami for markets as well as governments. I can imagine that central banks are afraid of what would happen in financial markets, as well as with national budget and national debt levels. But what do you expect to happen if you don’t act? There will be a worse situation in three, six, 12 months. We’re heading for a situation that I and others are calling shrinkflation – the shrinking of the economy combined with inflation.

You will see Lagarde increasingly start to refer to the worsening growth outlook. But that does not change the inflation outlook. So you have to bite the bullet. There’s no other way to tackle this.

MA: Which do you see as the bigger risk for the euro zone: Italian government bond yields rising to 4%, which would bring real questions about the sustainability of Italy’s debt at a time when there are questions about who replaces Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi next year; or the euro declining to parity with the dollar?

JVO: Mario Draghi is a very important man for Italy, just by his presence as head of the government. He has a huge telephone list in his pocket — I once saw it with my own eyes. He works the markets. There will be elections next year in Italy and there will likely be a center-right or right-wing government and Mario will be out and then we’ll see what happens. But at this moment, the presence of Mario Draghi is an important element for keeping things under control for Italy.

I think we will see dollar-euro parity quite soon. The decline is not linear but there will be a clear downward trend in the euro-dollar exchange rate. The 1.20 level we had a year ago was clearly an overvaluation of the euro and we will probably now move to a kind of undervaluation.

TR: You’ve written that trouble will eventually return to the euro zone since it’s not embedded in a political union. In some ways Europe is more united, given the geopolitical crisis, but there are also divisions, especially with Germany. How do you see current geopolitical forces impacting euro-zone stability?

JVO: One of the things I was always wondering about during my time in policy circles is why the Germans always start out by being very orthodox, but then always give in, unlike the Dutch and the Finns, who remain more restrictive. I think that has a lot to do with the Target 2 accounts, the internal payment settlement system at the level of the ECB. At this point, the euro system owes Germany around 1.2 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion). Spain and Italy have a debt each of over 500 billion euros. That is not an issue as long as the euro exists. The moment something terrible happens to the euro, that will be a gigantic problem, because how are the Germans going to recoup that money from countries like Spain and Italy? I think it’s a time bomb ticking at the heart of the euro.

TR: How do you look at the problems of low productivity and slowing growth in the context of the current inflationary environment?

JVO: The fact that we now have this serious debt build-up makes the growth imperative all the more pressing. If you look at Ireland, they were in dire straits with their public finances after the financial crisis. How did they solve it? An annual budget more or less in balance and economic growth. If you can do that for say five years, you’re out of the woods.

MA: Quantitative tightening is the next big thing alongside what the ECB does with interest rates. We’ve got to 3 trillion euros in assets on the ECB balance sheet; how trapped is it by that?

JVO: If you look at the American experiences after WWII, there was also a huge increase in war bonds held by the Federal Reserve. If you look at what happened in the decade after the war, they stopped buying bonds and let the balance sheet run off. Combined with the growth of the late ‘40s and ‘50s, and with some inflation, the Fed’s balance sheet was more or less back to normal in a decade. If we stop the net asset buying today, then you are already some way toward getting to a more normal situation.

The problem of course is if you have shrinkflation, then it’s like a cat trying to bite its tail, because the shrinking of your economy blows up your balance sheet in terms of GDP, and the effect of no longer doing net buying and even winding down your balance sheet will not have much impact on the balance sheet as a percentage of GDP. And that’s the conundrum we’re in now.

In the coming weeks we will see Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane start to talk about the recession around the corner and say they cannot tighten, but the inflation will be there. It’s like an athlete stuck on the start blocks.

MA: Do you think at least getting away from negative rates could be stimulatory for the euro-zone economies?

JVO: At least it would be a clear signal that they are getting serious. But I’m sorry, that should have happened six months ago or maybe a year ago.

