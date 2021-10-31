However, one day — later rather than sooner, we hope — bulletins from the Palace will declare something akin to what they said for her grandfather George V (“The King’s life is moving peacefully toward its close”). A telephone call will then be made on a secure line to the prime minister’s office bearing the message “London Bridge is down,” code for her passing. The Foreign Office’s Global Response Centre will share the news with 15 governments outside the U.K. where the Queen is still head of state and to the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth. Alerted within minutes by a Press Association newsflash, the vast majority of her people will learn of the death of the only monarch they have ever known.