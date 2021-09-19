According to a recent report by the Policy Institute at King’s College London, discussion of U.S.-style “culture wars” has exploded in British newspapers. (It found it is the left-wing Guardian, not the right-wing tabloids, that is most invested in its coverage.) In the real world, however, the report found that 43% of voters don’t know what the term “culture wars” means. And 50% said they have not heard much about the term “woke” (30% hadn’t heard of it at all), and of those who do, about half think it is something to be proud of.