The law cleverly threads the needle between human welfare and free speech by treating social media companies as public environments (not publishers), and with the right final touches, it could be a template for other governments to follow.
In essence, social media companies will be required to carry out regular risk assessments on the nature of harmful content on their platforms, and to take action on those harms as well as on any prevalent illegal content. Communications regulator Ofcom will assess the companies on those outcomes. If they don’t comply, the companies face multi-billion-dollar fines, and potentially criminal charges for executives.
In other words, social media companies will have to provide much of the kind of information that Haugen leaked: internal research. That could, for instance, be data showing that women in certain parts of the U.K. are more liable to read Covid misinformation, or that certain teens are “hyper-exposed” to self-harming content. Ofcom would then tell the social media firm to tweak its algorithms to change those statistics, or be punished.
In effect, social media will become regulated like a hazard industry. Haugen praised the U.K.’s bill as a “world-leading” approach to regulating social platforms.
The bill has its critics, particularly on free speech. It risks forcing Facebook and other social media platforms like Twitter Inc. and Alphabet’s YouTube to “over-remove” content, according to Big Brother Watch, a privacy campaign group in the U.K. But so do efforts to reform free speech laws in the U.S., an issue over which there is little consensus. The U.K. has the benefit of moving quickly and with an existing regulatory agency to test the new rules and suggest changes where necessary.
The real weak link in this promising law is the regulator and its capabilities. The bill, as it stands, allows social media companies to set their own own standards for defining a risk assessment, not Ofcom. That could make it easier to worm out of diligent reporting. As Haugen noted in her testimony, “Facebook is good at dancing with data.”(1)
It will also be difficult for Ofcom, which was designed to regulate telephone companies and TV channels, to pivot to the vast, online world and its difficult-to-measure impacts on human rights.
But it helps that the regulator will be assessing reports provided by the tech companies, and might not necessarily have to hire an army of computer scientists to investigate their algorithms. Will Perrin, a former civil servant who helped set up Ofcom and whose research sparked the upcoming law, tells me that Ofcom has plenty of experience and ability to extract the information it needs from companies.
The current law is fueled by painful experience. British schoolgirl Molly Russell died by suicide in 2017 after viewing self-harm images on Facebook’s Instagram, and her father has become a powerful public advocate for regulation of these platforms. On Tuesday, while questioning Haugen, politicians working on the new law also brought up the threats and abuse they’d received on social media, as well as the recent killing of another MP, Sir David Amess.
The bill is based on a storied and well-known “duty of care” principle at the heart of British health and safety law. This obligation to protect people stems back to 1928, when a woman named Mary Donoghue bought a bottle of ginger beer in Paisley, Scotland and found a dead snail inside, later falling ill. She sued the manufacturer and won when her case went up to the House of Lords. Lord Atkin of Aberdovey, who presided over the case, said in his judgement, “The rule that you are to love your neighbor becomes in law ‘You must not injure your neighbor.’”
An age-old principle is now set to be a cornerstone for regulating social media. The U.K. could pioneer this effort in the same way the EU pioneered wider privacy standards with its GDPR law. Let’s hope it is not a missed opportunity.
(1) Facebook’s organizational structure also looks woefully unprepared for being audited on harms.In a separate testimony to the British MPs on Thursday , the company’s head of safety, Antigone Davis, admitted that she reportedinto Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s top lobbyist, and not the company’s audit andrisk oversight committee.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously reported for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes and is the author of “We Are Anonymous.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.