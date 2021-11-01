The bill has its critics, particularly on free speech. It risks forcing Facebook and other social media platforms like Twitter Inc. and Alphabet’s YouTube to “over-remove” content, according to Big Brother Watch, a privacy campaign group in the U.K. But so do efforts to reform free speech laws in the U.S., an issue over which there is little consensus. The U.K. has the benefit of moving quickly and with an existing regulatory agency to test the new rules and suggest changes where necessary.