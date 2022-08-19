Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain’s record of having the first approved Covid vaccine, and its successful rollout, was a point of pride for outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It may now seem like the UK is about to repeat the feat with a new booster shot – but this time the benefits are less clear.

This week, the UK became the first country to approve a new “bivalent” Covid-19 booster — targeting two coronavirus variants. The UK regulator made the decision after Moderna Inc. reported antibody levels against omicron that were 1.69 times higher with the new vaccine than in those given the original booster.

That seems like two for the price of one, right? Only not so fast, as Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli explains. Below, we unpack what makes this a trickier policy call and suggest a better way forward.

Therese Raphael: First, Sam, can we clear up the question of whether a booster is indeed imperative ahead of winter for at least older and more vulnerable parts of the population? That is the Aug. 15 advice of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and what the US Centers for Disease Control is also saying.

Sam Fazeli: If the aim is to suppress the risk of infection for a short period of time, then for sure a booster campaign will achieve that to some extent. But how long the reduction in risk of infection would last depends on three interrelated issues: 1) whether the virus evolves again to escape existing immunity better; 2) whether the virus has evolved to increase transmissibility or virulence; and 3) how effective the booster proves to be against the current variant, which may form the basis of future variants.

If you’re trying to reduce the burden of the disease on hospitals, then boosting the more vulnerable population is what is needed. But that assumes the booster makes some difference to protection against severe disease beyond reducing the risk of an initial infection.

TR: Do we know if it does make a difference against severe disease then? The UK wants everyone over 50 to get a second booster and says it doesn’t matter whether it’s the new bivalent shot (where there is unlikely to be enough supply initially) or the original. That suggests that any booster is more important than which booster.

SF: What I am worried about is that the bivalent vaccine shot the UK approved will not actually be better than the current shot. In fact, there have been no studies on effectiveness at all, the decision is all based on measuring antibody levels and we don’t really know how that’s correlated to infection prevention.

What does a 1.7-fold higher level of antibodies mean in real life, especially as this was measured relative to a low level of antibodies induced by the current vaccine? There is even a risk that the narrow immune reaction to the BA.1 (the original omicron variant) component of the new bivalent vaccine dilutes out the effect of the original vaccine.

TR: The US is planning to offer a second booster from September using a bivalent vaccine as well, to be offered to anyone 50 and older as well as those over 12 who are immunocompromised. There may be a longer wait, but it’s not the same vaccine that Europe and the UK going for. Is the Biden administration strategy better?

SF: The vaccine the US is going for is a mix of the original shot plus BA.4/5 which, in mice, was shown to be much better in terms of antibody levels against BA.4/5 than any other vaccine tested. As a 58-year-old, I would much prefer a BA.4/5 based vaccine rather than the one the UK and Europe will use as all current variants are related to it.

The UK seems to pride itself on speed, and it has been successful so far, though we shouldn’t forget the suffering caused by rare blood-clotting in younger people who had AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The current supply issue is because the UK wants to roll out these new shots asap and the companies have not yet had enough time to make them. What is troubling is that they are only marginally better than the original vaccines, many millions of doses of which the companies have had to destroy because of lack of demand, as evidenced by their write-downs in the second quarter.

TR: And what about for the population as a whole? To boost or not to boost?

SR: I am not convinced that the majority of people need a second or in some cases third booster to protect against serious disease. The previous shots have already protected against serious illness and there’s no good evidence that this protection wanes. In fact, if you look at CDC data, when you strip out the immunocompromised from hospitalizations, protection remains nicely high. It’s only the protection against an initial infection that falls away over time as antibody levels inevitably fall.

TR: It also seems surprising that the UK government halted procurement of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Covid-19 therapy, which is used by people who cannot generate a sufficient antibody response with vaccines. The government’s rationale is that there is not sufficient evidence to determine whether it offers protection against omicron rather than the original Covid strain. It seems there’s a double-standard when it comes to how much data or certainty is required compared to the booster program. What’s your thinking on that?

SF: This is what I really don’t get. The UK approved a vaccine based on a weak increase in antibody levels against current strains without really much scrutiny of the underlying data and then it decides to stop using a drug that has clearly been shown to still neutralize, though at a reduced level, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and, to a lesser extent, BA.5. And this reduced activity can be compensated for by increasing the dose or frequency of administration.

Evusheld is actually one of the best ways to protect immunocompromised people, especially as any vaccine-induced antibodies are likely to fall away quickly.

TR: I think that raises a bigger question about the vaccination strategy. It’s starting to feel a bit scattershot.

SF: Yes, we need to rethink our whole vaccination strategy. That requires, first, asking whether we are using existing drug therapies enough. Paxlovid is a great drug, for example, but requires early testing and application to be effective. Second, we should be doing more to develop intranasal vaccines, which get a different part of the immune system involved. Finally, we need to really spend the time to develop a vaccine that has the chance to be longer lasting and counter a broader range of variants.

Giving people these boosters now feels akin to putting a sticking plaster – or Band-Aid, as Americans say -- on a rather large wound; you may reduce the bleeding somewhat, but not enough to make a big dent in the risk of infection for very long. And at the same time, you end up by continually eroding public confidence in the vaccines by pretending they make a big difference to infection risk.

