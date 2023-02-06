Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At first glance, the military seems to be the one area of beleaguered Brexit Britain still holding up. The UK spent 2.3% of gross domestic product on defense in 2021 and has the second-highest defense budget in NATO after the US, which is in its own league. Not long ago, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was singing the praises of the country’s military modernizing capabilities after a 14% increase in defense budget over four years, the largest such check written since the end of the Cold War.

But last week, a senior US general reportedly told Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force. There was Wallace in the House of Commons, echoing the criticism; “we have hollowed out and underfunded” the military, he told MPs.

There is an element of theater to such warnings. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss had promised to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, but Sunak has other priorities. In fact, he didn’t list Britain’s defense needs as one of his top five goals last month. There’s nothing like an upbraiding from a US four-star to help Wallace lobby for more resources.

The US also has an interest in Britain paying a little more attention to the state of its military; it’s a lot harder to bring the public along if US allies are not seen to shoulder enough of the collective security burden. Both France and Germany are increasing defense expenditure significantly in light of the war in Ukraine. The unidentified general’s comment, however, was uncomfortable because it speaks to the need for a serious debate about what kind of military Britain needs and can afford.

Until the early 1990s, the British Army’s core mission was to prepare for all-out, World War II-style fighting but with nuclear weapons deployed on the battlefield. Campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq and against terrorist groups in the Middle East forced a refocus on lighter operations suited to smaller conflicts and counterinsurgencies. More recently, tanks were seen as almost retro, much to the concern of some. “You cannot hold ground with cyber,” Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee snapped during a 2021 exchange when then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was explaining why cuts to tank forces were justified by the need to refocus on cyber and other modern capabilities.

Britain’s Army tends to be a force amplifier, a major asset when it comes to remote operations and supporting allies in the battlefield with logistics or training. The UK’s special forces also remain very much top drawer, expanding where other elite units have contracted, notes Simon Anglim, a military historian at King’s College London. But, as the general was alluding, Britain’s army is no longer suited to fighting major land battles.

The UK’s recent announcement that it would send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine was more symbolic than material in Ukraine’s battle to eject Russian invaders. Britain’s own fleet of battle tanks is depleted, so meeting Ukraine’s much higher demand would have been impossible. Indeed, the UK has just over 200 Challenger 2 tanks, which Anglim describes as elderly and breaking down. Nearly 150 of these will be upgraded with new turrets and engines with German know-how. The Moroccan army has over 1,000 tanks and Azerbaijan over 900.

The issues that will no doubt have caught the Pentagon’s eye go beyond battle tanks, however. Britain’s artillery and air-defense systems are effectively obsolete but won’t be replaced before 2030. Plans to scrap the Warrior fighting vehicles mean infantry will struggle to keep up with the tanks. The Global Firepower ranking, based on potential conventional war-making capability, places the UK as a top 5 world power; it ranks second among 145 countries for aircraft carriers, sixth for frigates and eighth for destroyers. But it is only 57th in combat tanks and mobile artillery, and 59th in mobile rocket-projecting vehicles.

British capabilities aren’t just hobbled by a lack of investment in certain areas. Its defense-procurement processes have long been riddled with cost overruns and delays. There’s no more frustrating example than the disastrous £5.5 billion contract with General Dynamics Land Systems UK to deliver 589 Ajax armored vehicles, billed as “the eyes and ears of the British Army.” When training vehicles were finally delivered — years late — crews suffered hearing loss and injuries due to noise and vibrations. “If we offered those to the Ukrainians, they would say no,” quips Anglim.

Numerous reviews into procurement have struck notes of exasperation. The Public Accounts Committee wrote in 2021 of the “continued poor trade record of the Department and its suppliers” and the “wastage of taxpayers money running into the billions.” Having high-spec, all-seeing weaponry is great provided you can actually get it into the field.

“We are getting to the point where the British Army really needs to decide what it’s going to do. Is it going to be a heavy conventional war fighting force or a lighter out of area one, focusing on special forces, remote warfare and friendly forces capacity” says Anglim.

These are both budget questions and strategic ones. As a former defense and foreign secretary, Malcolm Rifkind has some experience in striking that balance, and he also sounds concerned. “Although our defense expenditure is very large, the new procurement turns out to be much more expensive than predicted because new technology means constantly upgrading our fighting equipment,” he notes. “It may be that we need to consider whether we should be quite so ambitious about the advanced quality of our aircraft, ships, etcetera, if that is leading us to be unable to provide sufficient boots on the ground.”

The MOD has acknowledged that Britain would struggle to stand up an armed division of 10,000. Rifkind says manning the army should be a priority and would like to see forces increased back to 100,000 from around 80,000 regular troops, but notes the Army isn’t the only consideration. As a maritime power, Britain also needs more frigates and destroyers to accompany its new aircraft carriers.

One of the main reasons Britain has been able to fund a fairly large welfare state — and particularly its National Health Service — is because the UK has enjoyed a substantial peace dividend, not just since the Cold War ended, but really since World War II. There was no guns versus butter tradeoff to be made. That has now changed.

War has a way of reordering priorities. Vladimir Putin has made it clear he sees Russian forces in Ukraine confronting NATO; nobody can say where that will lead. It has at least led to a redrafting of Britain’s 2021 Integrated Review of defense and foreign policy, which envisaged an “Indo-Pacific tilt.” The new version is to be published shortly. That’s a start, but it doesn’t take a US general to note that the strategic vision is only as credible as the forces behind it.

