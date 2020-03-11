Some people might think Brexit Britain would be the last place to show the world how to manage this stuff. But, as my Bloomberg News colleague David Goodman highlighted this week, the country is starting to look like a test case for joined-up economic action on tackling the outbreak’s financial impact. Just look at Wednesday morning’s shock 50bps cut to interest rates by the Bank of England, and a package of other stimulus measurs. Unchained from the rest of the European Union, which has been leaden-footed in its coronavirus response so far, this is the moment for Boris Johnson’s Tory government to show the benefits of a Treasury and a central bank that are in lockstep.

The U.K. Budget on Wednesday will also see the long-expected unveiling of the new government’s fiscal strategy, with some extra impetus provided by Covid-19. It has already been augmented by action from the BOE. We may also see at some point a series of measures where the BOE and the finance ministry work together to ensure stability.

A fiscal bazooka was already expected after the government’s previous fiscal rules were relaxed by one percentage point to allow a budget deficit of up to 3% of gross domestic product, creating room for 100 billion pounds ($130 billion) of investment spending over the next five years. This might be relaxed even further and matched with up to 10 billion pounds of regular and emergency spending and tax cut measures.

It helps that both Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and incoming BOE Governor Andrew Bailey (he joins on March 16, but has already been making his presence felt) are new kids on the block, so they’re open to new approaches. Bailey is moving across from the Financial Conduct Authority, and he was heavily involved in the BOE’s response to the global financial crisis when he worked there previously.

Mervyn King, a former BOE governor, said on Monday that more targeted measures are needed. He was right about that. A pause on people’s tax bills, and on mortgage and loan payments for households and corporates, would be wise. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has already said it will waive mortgage payments for three months for those impacted by the virus. Italy is moving in this direction, as is Germany. But there’s yet to be a unified EU response; the silence from Brussels is deafening.

Payment holidays won’t be enough, though. The BOE’s Term Funding Scheme — a package of cheap loans to banks — has been reopened and targeted at lending to small- and medium-sized companies. Similarly, there has been a temporary relaxation of the “counter-cyclical capital buffer,” which determines how much capital banks need to hold. That will free up a lot of lending firepower.

There’s no time to set up new institutions. The banking system is the most efficient transmission mechanism to the real economy. The central bank would in effect be the agent for additional fiscal stimulus from the government. This would blur its formal monetary role but it could set a vital precedent without compromising its independence.

Britain has the chance to create a template for governments and central banks working together. The interest rate cut was the inevitable first move. But the next steps will be the really interesting ones.

