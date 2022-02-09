With such a pipeline of price increases already baked in, there is no end in sight to the country’s cost-of-living crisis, even if energy prices were to stabilize from here. At the same time, the real and more pervasive issue, that of falling real wages, remains deeply embedded and will only be exacerbated by raising both taxes and interest rates. Average wage growth briefly spiked to more than 7% last June, but has almost halved since then to 3.8%, well below all forms of reported inflation.