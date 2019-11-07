1. What’s the gamble?

The next U.K. general election wasn’t scheduled until 2022, but Johnson fought for an early poll to try to win back a majority in Parliament and finalize Britain’s often-delayed split from the European Union. If he wins, Johnson has vowed to leave the EU “very fast.” If he loses, Brexit could be stalled or Britain could see its most socialist government since the 1970s.

AD

AD

2. Who’s in the running?

Expect to hear most from the two biggest parties -- the Conservatives, also known as the Tories, and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party -- during the five-week campaign. Other parties include Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats, who are fighting to remain in the EU, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and the pro-environment Green party. Potential spoilers include smaller parties linked to particular countries within the U.K. that often win seats there: the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru in Wales and four parties in Northern Ireland. Polling shows tribal party loyalty has dissipated as voters define themselves by their views on Brexit.

3. What do the polls say?

AD

At the start of the campaign in early November, national surveys had the Conservatives at around 15 points ahead of Labour, but polls are notoriously inaccurate as voter loyalties become more volatile and shifting technology renders old polling techniques less effective. Local voting intentions also may alter the results beyond what can be assessed by pollsters, since each constituency elects its own member of Parliament. (Here is a poll tracker.)

AD

4. What are the main issues in the election?

While Brexit may be the reason for the election and a dominant theme, voters will be keen to discuss other issues closer to home. Expect the state-run National Health Service to drive the debate, with education and the environment also on the agenda. Housing, poverty and tax rates will also feature.

AD

5. How are elections won in the U.K.?

There are 650 individual seats at stake in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of Parliament. Under Britain’s “first-past-the-post” voting system, the candidate who gets the most votes in each constituency wins the seat, regardless of whether he or she gets a majority. Then, if one party wins a majority of seats -- 326 or more -- it gets to form the government. The bigger the margin, the more opportunity a party has to effect its agenda. Johnson will be hoping for a sizable margin to easily force through his Brexit deal, alongside his other domestic priorities such as the NHS and caring for an aging population.

AD

6. What happens if no party wins outright?

AD

Britain’s political system mostly used to deliver up majorities for the Conservatives or Labour, but that’s not always the case any more due to the rise of issue-related parties such as the Greens and the Brexit Party that are siphoning off votes. If no party wins an outright majority of seats in the election, the result is a hung Parliament. When this happens, parties enter into negotiations to form coalitions or to support each other in looser partnerships. As the head of the government in power before the election, Johnson would get the first crack at forming a new government through a coalition. Another possibility is for the party with the most seats to try to rule as a minority government. Doing so requires forging ad hoc agreements with smaller parties, and risks repeated defeats and another general election.

7. What is ‘tactical voting’ and why is it important?

AD

With two major parties and lots of little ones, it can be difficult for special-interest voters to obtain representation. (In the 2015 election, for instance, the UKIP party won 13% of the overall vote but secured just one seat in the Commons.) Smaller parties can try to maximize their opportunity by carving up constituencies with their rivals -- such as the pact struck among the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Greens -- and urging voters to vote tactically instead of according to traditional party affiliations. Such “tactical voting” is happening more frequently in areas where the opposition vote is fragmented. It could alter the election results nationally if neither major party wins a majority thanks to deals among smaller parties to encourage two-way battles in key constituencies.

AD

8. What’s the impact of holding the vote in December?

Conventional wisdom suggests that campaigns should be held in the spring or fall to allow canvassers the maximum daylight to speak to potential voters in the evening. The most unpredictable -- and potentially critical -- variable of a winter date is the weather: Rain, floods, fog and even possibly snow could keep some voters at home, handing greater influence to party faithful and other die-hards. The December date could also spur higher-than-usual use of mail-in ballots, which will be competing with millions of Christmas cards and gifts working their way through the clogged postal system ahead of the holidays. And the participation of university-age voters heading home for the holidays could be suppressed, depending on where they’re registered.

AD

9. When are the results known?

AD

Counting begins immediately in each district and results trickle out overnight. Television channels including the BBC, the national broadcaster, typically commission exit polls to run just after 10 p.m. on election day, and by early morning it usually becomes clear which party is likely to have won the contest.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Andy Reinhardt, Flavia Krause-Jackson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD