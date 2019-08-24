BIARRITZ, France — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that while getting a trade deal with the United State won’t be “plain sailing” because of barriers to British goods in American markets.
Speaking Saturday as he flew to France for the Group of Seven meeting, Johnson cited beef and lamb, pillows and tape measures as some of the British goods that struggle in U.S. markets for bureaucratic reasons.
Johnson says that pork pies, for example, “are currently unable to enter the U.S. market because of, I don’t know, some sort of Food and Drug Administration restriction.”
