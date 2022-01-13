As for M&S, it managed to avoid some of the self-inflicted wounds that have dogged it in the past, such as stocking too many slim-fitting trousers (not popular among its customer base), mince pies and unattractive gifts. In food, the company has more recently emphasized value for money through its expansion in everyday areas such as bread and pasta and its “Remarksable” range of lower-priced items. That’s so far proved to be a smart move.