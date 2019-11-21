It is the latest in a series of systems failures suffered by the airline in recent years.
In August, an IT glitch caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers. Travelers around the world also were stranded in May 2017 when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days.
