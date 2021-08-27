But how can minority investors be sure that the value creation is driven by Murray? Ashley, who built the business, will remain an executive director and his majority shareholding means he will continue to be in the driver’s seat. There’s also a risk that Frasers reaches the share price target due to factors outside of Murray’s control, such as takeover interest. Just look at the bidding frenzy around U.K. supermarkets right now. The circumstances could make it hard to justify rewarding Murray so richly.