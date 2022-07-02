Placeholder while article actions load

Twenty miles west of central London there lies a memorial inscribed, “To commemorate Magna Carta, symbol of Freedom Under Law.” Sir George Mudie’s construction was paid for by the American Bar Association, not the native British. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Not long after the memorial was unveiled, British comic Tony Hancock finished a tirade against bureaucracy with the line: “Magna Carta, did she die in vain?” How many English school children today know that in 1215 King John bowed to the barons and signed the great charter that put restrictions on his arbitrary rule?

Hancock’s joke about British ignorance of their history conveys a deeper truth: The law plays a less visible and contested role in the UK than it does in the US — though that may be changing.

Many in the UK were shocked by the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The British sometimes feel they “own” the US, just as Americans prize their special vision of the UK. The Black Lives Matter movement, for instance, resonated deeply in London and other British cities, although problems over race and policing over here are different in more than just scale.

Advertisement

How could “our” America take away a woman’s right to choose? When the news broke that Roe vs. Wade had been overturned, performers at the Glastonbury music festival vented their rage with expletives. Even prime minister Boris Johnson joined in, as if by right.

If more British observers understood the role of the Supreme Court in interpreting the US Constitution, there perhaps would have been less surprise, though dismay would hardly have been diminished.

The Washington DC beat is staffed by British correspondents versed in great power politics or Westminster veterans who relish getting to grips with the most sophisticated and well-funded democratic campaigning machines on the planet. Explaining the ramifications of Supreme Court decisions is not the most glamorous part of the job. Arguments about the opposing claims of federal government and states’ rights are seldom aired.

Advertisement

The British therefore remember Watergate but few recall President Nixon’s railing against “the liberal jurisprudence” of Chief Justice Earl Warren’s Court (1953-1969) for being unfaithful to the text of the US Constitution. We think of President Reagan’s “Star Wars” program and his sunny optimism, but overlook his election pledge “to restore protection of the right to life for unborn children.”

Yet opposing judicial philosophies and contested Supreme Court appointments are the bread and butter of American politics. The decisions of the Court from the time of Marbury vs. Madison (1803), the Dred Scott decision (1857), Plessy vs. Ferguson (1896), Brown vs. the Board of Education (1954) and Roe vs. Wade (1973) have helped shape the US, for good and ill.

On this side of the Atlantic, however, the British respect the law and the courts, but they don’t expect them to play a central role in politics. Governments may call in senior judges to chair inquiries into their failures, but both the politicians and the public are wary of judicial meddling.

Advertisement

The left and the trade unions still have a lingering suspicion of what they used to call the “Tory courts” and conservative judges. In pre-democratic times, the judges enforced reactionary laws against sedition and free speech. In earlier centuries, too, court decisions threatened the unions’ right to organize and withdraw their labor. More recently, the unions fought tooth and nail to stop the adjudication of labor-management disputes by a new (Tory-created) industrial-relations court.

On the political right, Tories have for decades trumpeted the virtues of “the rule of law.” Yet attitudes are shifting. Leading Conservatives these days have begun to complain that the judges have surreptitiously assumed new powers to curtail the executive.

Judicial review is becoming more commonplace. Policy Exchange, the most influential Conservative think tank in London, has a unit which monitors and criticizes judicial “activism.” Progressives in turn blame Tory politicians for hasty, ill-framed legislation that necessitates judicial “tidying up.”

Advertisement

Tectonic shifts in Britain’s relationship with Europe have also dragged the courts into the limelight. After the establishment of the single European market, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg took on a highly visible role because its job is to ensure that every nation applies the same commercial rules and standards. This development undoubtedly fanned the flames of Brexit sentiment among influential Tory lawyers.

Tony Blair’s Labour government also set up a Supreme Court for England and Wales — although it had no power to override the legislative as the American court can. In 1998, he incorporated the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) — wholly separate from the European Union — that enabled people to bring cases in UK courts to uphold their rights rather than wait for lengthy appeals to the supreme tribunal in Strasbourg.

Many Tories dislike the role of the ECHR in limiting the freedom of the executive. Strasbourg recently stopped the government from deporting asylum seekers and migrants who had illegally entered the country after British judges had given ministers the green light. And Conservatives fear that far-reaching decisions about society’s values may be delegated to the judges. The rights of transgender people, for instance, are now hotly debated. Will the judiciary be called upon to adjudicate?

Advertisement

In these debates, British lawmakers could learn a lot from studying the workings of the US constitution. There is much to emulate — and to avoid.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article