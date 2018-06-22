In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, fishmonger Dave Crosbie, who is in favour of leaving the EU, poses for photographs on his fish stall as he speaks to The Associated Press at Romford Market in the London Borough of Havering, which is one of London’s most pro-Brexit boroughs. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers. Almost the only thing the two groups share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — It’s been two years since the shoppers and traders of London’s Romford market voted by a wide margin for their country to leave the European Union.

Enthusiasm for Brexit in this working-class district hasn’t dimmed. But with Britain still not out the EU exit door and Brexit negotiations slowed to a crawl, impatience is growing.

Fishmonger Dave Crosbie says “most people are just fed up.”

On the other side of the Brexit divide, Londoner Tahmid Chowdhury also worries about the way things are going. The “remain” supporter says the vote to leave the EU has divided families and communities.

The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers.

The only thing the two share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.