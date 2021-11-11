Although it has put a big focus on value in both its clothing and grocery businesses, M&S’s more expensive food and clothing may be vulnerable if shoppers have to pull in their purse strings. Fashion company Jaeger, which it acquired earlier this year and launched recently, is pushing price points well above those typically found in M&S. It says the response from customers has been “encouraging,” but it’s not yet clear whether they will be willing to pay up to about 400 pounds for a coat, silk maxi dress or leather culottes.