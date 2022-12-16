Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

British retailers and hospitality operators just pulled a lump of coal out of their Christmas stocking. With less than two weeks to go until the holiday, they suffered from snow across much of the UK on Monday followed by rail strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday. But although these curveballs aren’t helping business, they won’t upend holiday spending.

Snow is never good for stores, as people can’t get out to purchase gifts and online orders get delayed, and strikes on the rail network make getting around even harder. This week, trading in central London bore the brunt of the disruption.

Visitor numbers were down 25% in London’s West End between Monday and Wednesday, compared with the week earlier, according to the New West End Company, which supports the famous shopping district. Over the preceding five consecutive weeks, visitor numbers had been rising.

But it was a similar picture elsewhere. Across all UK destinations, foot traffic was 8.6% lower between Monday and Wednesday than the week earlier, according to Springboard. High streets were the worst affected, with retail parks and shopping centers faring better, according to the data provider. Springboard’s Central London Back to the Office Benchmark, which tracks foot traffic in areas close to offices, was down 30.8% week on week.

Luckily the snow flurries came on Sunday night. While Monday morning is peak commuting time, it isn’t usually big for shopping. What’s more, Brits tend to stock up ahead of a cold snap, which can benefit supermarket sales. The latest freezing temperatures were somewhat unexpected, though, giving everyone less time to buy their staples.

The cold may help clothing chains, which had been sitting on piles of unsold coats, boots and sweaters. Some, such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc, had begun to discount their stock, but freezing temperatures should help clear the backlog.

But more importantly, consumers have become used to adapting their behavior, whether that is turning their heating down or buying cheaper toilet paper to shrink their grocery bill. Not only does that explain why demand is holding up better than expected despite the squeeze on living standards, it is also alleviating some of the impact on retailers and hospitality operators from the strikes.

While some restaurant bookings will have been canceled and walk-in trade depleted by the freezing temperatures, one casual dining operator told me that he had seen little impact from the events this week.

Pubs enjoyed brisk World Cup business, and now restaurants and bars are seeing a return of office Christmas parties. Corporate events are back, reflected in bigger, more lucrative bookings. While some gatherings may have been adversely affected by the strikes, after many 2021 plans were wrecked by omicron, it appears partygoers have largely made arrangements to ensure they can still attend their festivities.

With just over a week to go until Christmas and many people finishing work over the coming days, trade will now switch from office gatherings to family occasions. They may be more local, and so less susceptible to transport disruption.

This weekend will also be the last big gift buying occasion before the holiday. If they can, Brits may choose to drive to out of town retail parks instead of taking the train to city centers again this weekend. The other factor to consider is the postal strikes. Online demand slumped as stores reopened, so there should be enough capacity in the courier network to cope with deliveries. But the action by Royal Mail staff could encourage some shoppers to just head to physical stores.

One casualty of this week’s disruptions could be sales of Christmas cards and stamps. Who wants to send a card when it might not arrive in time? Online greeting card operator Moonpig Group Plc said last week that its orders had been affected around strike days.

From next week, attention will turn to food shopping. That tends to be local and so should be less affected by transport disruption.

Despite the bleak economic outlook, so far, there has been relatively little impact on retail and hospitality. Yes, the cost of living has gone up, but outweighing that are: the first Christmas without Covid restrictions for three years, lingering pandemic savings and the fact that consumers want to enjoy the festivities even more when times are tough.

Sentiment will change in the new year when credit card and heating bills arrive, of course. And with the cold snap forcing many people to finally turn the heating on, that hangover could be even harsher.

