NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Broadcom Inc., down $6.71 to $257.97

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast was slightly lower than analysts expected.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $5.21 to $24.88

The online clothing retailer posted strong results in its fiscal third quarter.

Cooper Cos., up $5.71 to $232.21

The eye care and surgical products company reported a bigger profit and more revenue than Wall Street had forecast.

Philip Morris International Inc., up $2.03 to $79.42

The cigarette maker raised its quarterly dividend, and Reuters reported that it’s planning to launch its Iqos device in India.

KLA-Tencor Corp., down 1.73 to $114.20

Technology companies continued to slip after sharp losses the day before.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down 2.10 to $59

The optical networking products maker said Chief Financial Officer Aaron Tachibana is resigning.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $0.17 to $49.18

The telecom company said CEO Lowell McAdam will step down.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $2.65 to $55.48

Investors and analysts responded positively to the energy drink company’s annual shareholder meeting.

