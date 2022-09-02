Broadcom, Lululemon rise; Oxford Industries, HashiCorp fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Starbucks Corp., down $2.46 to $82.94. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The giant coffee chain named Laxman Narasimhan, a longtime PepsiCo executive, as its new CEO. Broadcom Inc., up $8.21 to $500.22. The semiconductor maker reported results that beat analysts’ estimates and forecast sales above what Wall Street was expecting.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $19.72 to $314.17.

The maker of athletic apparel beat Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Smartsheet Inc., up $3.34 to $34.16.

The cloud computing company raised its outlook for the full fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $9.54 to $92.89.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama and Lily Pulitzer brands issued a weaker profit forecast than investors were expecting.

PagerDuty Inc., down 59 cents to $23.51.

The digital operations management company raised its forecasts for full-year results.

HashiCorp Inc., down 15 cents to $30.11.

The San Francisco-based infrastructure automation company raised its estimates for full-year results.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.60 to $29.97.

Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital reportedly made an offer to buy up to $2 billion of property from the retailer.

