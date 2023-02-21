Brookdale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $700.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $238.4 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $6.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD

GiftOutline Gift Article