BRP Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $246 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.2 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $41.8 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $980.7 million.
BRP Group shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.74, an increase of 3.5% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRP