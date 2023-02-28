BRP Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $246 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $41.8 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $980.7 million.

BRP Group shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.74, an increase of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

