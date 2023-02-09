Bruker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $97.4 million.
The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $296.6 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.
Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion.
Bruker shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.
_____
