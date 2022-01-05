An ad hoc group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice has played a dominant role in the bankruptcy case and the formulation of the BSA’s reorganization plan, despite the existence of an official committee charged with representing the best interests of all abuse claimants. The coalition represents nearly 18,000 abuse claimants and is affiliated with more than two dozen law firms that collectively represent more than 60,000 claimants. It has been at the center of various disputes over information sharing, the huge number of claims that were filed, and how the BSA’s reorganization plan and trust distribution procedures were crafted.