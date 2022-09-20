Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To compete against the likes of Amazon.com Inc. or Netflix Inc., Europe needs its own giants. That was the fairy tale spun by the billionaire owners of two French private broadcasters – TF1 and M6 – and others who backed their 2021 merger plan, including Emmanuel Macron’s administration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After all, if content is king, it’s the U.S. streaming platforms that reign supreme. Even a famous French face like Omar Sy is working with HBO Max and starred in a Netflix series. Together, Television France 1 SA and France Metropole Television SA would have 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to invest in content – a small, but growing, sum.

Yet the decision to scrap the tie-up in the face of regulatory pushback suggests budding media empire-builders face an ugly plot twist at a time of a slowing economy and accelerating inflation. There’s a warning here for other deals across the US and Europe promoted as a blow against Big Tech.

Saying that a merger might hypothetically dent the likes of Jeff Bezos is failing to convince regulators focused on a more concrete outcome: A combined TF1-M6 would have accounted for a whopping 70% of France’s TV advertising market. That’s a real risk of reduced competition and higher prices.

These obviously aren’t booming businesses: Revenue at M6 and TF1 last year was broadly the same as a decade ago, and their combined market value is just shy of 3 billion euros ($3 billion). Still, they are profitable. Viewing these two as ad-market minnows would have required a Copernican revolution in antitrust – largely by considering the market for video ads on Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube to be the same as that for TV ads on a show like “Survivor.” That didn’t happen, and the status quo won out.

Bad timing added to bad economics. Digital platforms are powerful, but they no longer look invincible. The post-Covid reopening has unglued eyeballs from smartphone screens and seen less-well-off consumers cut online subscriptions (not just cable). It has even seen more traditional advertising do relatively well, as Ian Whittaker, of Liberty Sky Advisors, points out. Interest-rate hikes have melted tech valuations.

The passing of time has worked against the deal’s apparent urgency. A more fragile-looking Macron is tussling with a fractious parliament and unpopular plans for pension reform and is less likely to start a new fight for media concentration. The firms’ promise to keep their ad businesses separate failed to sway regulators. Bertelsmann SE, for whom selling M6 is a strategic stepping stone to other deals -- such as merging its Penguin Random House publisher with Simon & Schuster — publicly warned of a “fallout” if the deal was rejected.

More broadly, the policy winds have changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Instead of encouraging the emergence of industrial champions whatever the cost, governments are more focused on protecting jobs and keeping a lid on prices. That’s put antitrust enforcers, who are keen not to compound past mistakes in letting huge tech empires get built under their noses, in a good light — and deals like Simon & Schuster in a bad one.

It’s not all hopeless for media firms keen to catch up with those digital giants. No doubt lobbying will intensify for tougher rules on tech platforms, such as the ones recently passed by the European Union designed to loosen Big Tech’s grip on the digital market and better police content.

Still, whether it’s the prospect of an alternative buyer for M6, or a long-term outlook for a standalone TF1, or other deals across Europe hoping to reduce the number of players in the broadcast market, things are about to get harder. These are still trophy assets for billionaires – but turning them into giants will have to wait.

