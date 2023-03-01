Buenaventura: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LIMA, Peru — LIMA, Peru — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 28 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $246.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $602.6 million, or $2.37 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $824.8 million.

Buenaventura shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

