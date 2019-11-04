Kudlata said via email that the company “has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”

Justin Vahl of Montgomery says he was celebrating a birthday last month with children and adults at the Naperville restaurant when a host asked about his ethnicity.

Vahl says a manager later asked his group to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people. They left for another restaurant after several managers tried to move them.

