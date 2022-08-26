Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barely one year after a clutch of grill companies went public to capitalize on an unprecedented increase in outdoor cooking, the backyard barbecue boom is looking like a bust. As with other pandemic winners such as Peloton Interactive Inc. that cashed in on inflated demand, gravity has taken hold of grill-makers with normal life resuming. Retailers suddenly have a surfeit of unsold BBQs, and manufacturers have switched from adding production capacity to slashing jobs to preserve cash.

The financial troubles of Illinois-based market leader Weber Inc. – which went public in August 2021 but remains majority owned by investment banker Byron Trott’s private equity firm BDT Capital Partners – illustrate the perils of too much sales success and too much debt.

The trend of stay-at-home foodies pimping up their decking with a luxury charcoal grill, smoker or egg-shaped kamado has stalled as rapidly as it began.

Weber’s revenue plunged 21% in the normally busy April-to-June quarter even after it hiked prices several times. Wood-pellet grill specialist Traeger Inc. said grill sales volumes are down around 30% so far this year – a far bigger decline even than during the 2008 recession.

What’s gone wrong? People who desperately wanted a new grill (or a second or third) likely now have it: in financial jargon, there’s been a “pull-forward” of demand. At the same time, soaring inflation has dented customer confidence and consumers have shifted spending from household goods towards experiences, including travel.

Grill-makers haven’t even benefited much from the summer. Weber blamed heatwaves for depressing sales in several important markets — presumably because when outdoor temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) tending a scorching barbecue becomes an ordeal not a pleasure, no matter how cold the beer is.

The industry has also faced a cornucopia of commodity and transport cost pressures. In November BBQGuys, an e-commerce site backed by football royalty Eli and Peyton Manning, blamed supply-chain problems for the abandonment of its SPAC listing. Some have also been hurt by the strong dollar: about half of Weber’s sales are overseas.

Slamming on the brakes has been painful. Traeger postponed plans to open a Mexico plant and is laying off about 14% of its staff. Weber is axing of at least 10% of employees not involved in manufacturing and distribution and has ousted its chief executive and at least two other top managers since July. The quarterly cash dividend has also been scrapped.

Weber has lost more than half of its $5.6 billion peak market value, but Trott, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker and trusted adviser to Warren Buffett, should count himself fortunate: Traeger has declined more than 90% since the peak.

Undeterred by Weber’s dismal performance, retail investors have piled into the stock, hoping to squeeze short-sellers who’ve wagered on further declines (only around 7% of Weber shares are available to trade, so they’ve occasionally had some success).

These amateur investors are playing with fire: On average, analysts think Weber’s fundamental value is around 50% less than the current price and credit rating have downgraded Weber further into junk territory and warned of a potential “liquidity crisis.”

When Weber went public last year net borrowings appeared modest in relation to its then bumper earnings. But leverage has gone from the comfortable to borderline catastrophic because profits have collapsed: net indebtedness of $1.3 billion equates to 26 times this year’s estimated earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization, according to Bloomberg data.

The company held only around $40 million of cash at the end of June and the unidentified provider of a $235 million receivables finance facility (which allowed Weber to quickly turn amounts owed to it by customers into cash) has suspended purchases.

Weber is working with lenders to ensure continuing compliance with covenants on its $300 million revolving credit facility and assessing options to strengthen the balance sheet, including additional debt or equity financing, it told investors earlier this month.

While BDT has been a patient owner -- it sold only a modest amount of shares in the IPO and hasn’t sold any since -- Weber paid more than $700 million in dividends in the three years preceding the IPO. The grill-maker would be better off now had it retained more of that money.

Happily, raw materials and transport costs have eased somewhat lately and consumables sales such as fuels are proving more resilient. Weber, Traeger and similar BBQ brands have devoted fans and the work-from-home trend hasn’t gone away, meaning there are more opportunities to cook outside.

Still, the grill industry is faces a testing couple of years. Potential customers have bigger concerns right now than whether their garden-cooked filet has the optimum cuisson. Weber timed its IPO to perfection, but the aftermath may leave a bad taste.

