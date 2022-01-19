Economists are trained to discount the effect of fiscal policy on inflation, because their models tell them that — except in the short run — the rate of inflation is the result of decisions made by the central bank. But monetary policy is actually pretty complicated. For one thing, it has to contend with highly changeable expectations, which can be influenced by fiscal policy and the signals it conveys — such as the claim that excess demand is not the cause of the current spike in prices. As the Fed struggles to rein in demand and get monetary policy back on track, the last thing it needs is a fiscal package that pushes, even modestly, the other way.